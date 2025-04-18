De Brabantse Pijl: Remco Evenepoel pulls knock-out punch in sprint win over Wout van Aert

António Morgado best of the chasing bunch in Overijse

De Brabantse Pijl 2025: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates victory in two-up sprint ahead of Wout van Aert
De Brabantse Pijl 2025: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates victory in two-up sprint ahead of Wout van Aert (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) beat compatriot Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win De Brabantse Pijl in his first race after a winter spent recovering from injury. António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates) led the peloton to the line for third place 27 seconds behind the duo.

Evenepoel and Van Aert attacked on the Hertstraat, the first of three climbs on the 19.8km circuits with 55km to go, and used the Moskesstraat and Holstheide to build on their lead. They had Joe Blackmore (Israel-Premier Tech) along for company until the final lap, when they left the promising young Briton behind.

