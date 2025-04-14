‘That first sector, it's just bodies falling’ – Oscar Chamberlain soaks up debut Paris-Roubaix while providing spark of hope for Australian resurgence

By Contributions from published

One of just three riders from nation lining up to take on the brutal cobbled test, the second-youngest rider in race is first Australian across line in 82nd place

COMPIEGNE FRANCE APRIL 13 Oscar Chamberlain of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale C with teammates prior to the 122nd Paris Roubaix 2025 a 2592km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix UCIWT on April 13 2025 in Roubaix France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) before the start of his first Paris-Roubaix in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian riders have certainly had their eras of success at Paris-Roubaix, this however isn’t one of them. Just three riders from the nation were on the start line in 2025 and the best placed finisher from among those came over the line in 82nd but given that rider was a debuting 20-year-old Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) the embers of hope for a resurgence in the years ahead are still burning.

The second-youngest rider on the start-line of the race, a runner-up in the 2023 junior edition of Paris-Roubaix, went into the 2025 event “eager to get on the bike and on the cobbles and see what hell feels like”, adding in an interview shared by Australian broadcaster SBS that the race for him was about getting experience, helping the team and making it to the velodrome within the time limit. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.