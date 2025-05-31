Recommended reading

Unbound Gravel 200: Cameron Jones moves away from Simon Pellaud on Highland Hill for solo victory

New Zealander scores top points for wildcard entry in Life Time Grand Prix

2025 Unbound Gravel 200 elite men's winner Cameron Jones (Image credit: Future / Rosael Torres-Davis)
Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano) accelerated away from breakaway companion Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) with two miles to go and won Unbound Gravel 200 in Emporia, Kansas.

The New Zealander, who punched his ticket for a wildcard spot in the Life Time Grand Prix with the win, crossed the line in 8:37:09. Pellaud finished 42 seconds later.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionNameTime Diff
1Cameron Jones8:37:09
2Simon Pellaud+0:00:42
3Torbjørn Røed+0:05:22
4Mads Würtz Schmidt+0:05:24
5Brendan Johnston+0:10:34
6Ramon Sinkeldam+0:11:06
7Keegan Swenson+0:11:59
8Ian Boswell+0:12:00
9Jasper Ockeloen+0:12:00
10Tobias Kongstad+0:12:45
