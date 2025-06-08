Recommended reading

Brussels Cycling Classic: Tim Merlier powers to dominant sprint win

By published

European champion a class above everyone in Brussels, with Alexis Renard second and Arnaud De Lie third

Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Tim Merlier celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Brussels Cycling Classic one day cycling race, 205,1 km from and to Brussels, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Merlier wins in Brussels (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) won the Brussels Cycling Classic for the second time in his career, out-sprinting Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) after 205.1 kilometres of racing.

Merlier had to elbow his way through the fray and came from 10th wheel to a clear victory in the final 300 metres.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews