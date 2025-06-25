Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Women 2025: Stage 1 preview

By published

July 6, 2025: Bergamo - Bergamo (ITT), 14.2km

Image 1 of 2
Stage 1 profile for 2025 Giro d'Italia Women
Stage 1 profile for 2025 Giro d'Italia Women(Image credit: RCS Sport)

The race will begin with an undulating and technical 14.2km time trial on the streets of Bergamo, which will set the tone for the early general classification.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews