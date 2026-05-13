'Alone, half conscious, trying to use the small window of adrenaline to call emergency services' – Albert Withen Philipsen suffers frightening 80kph crash in training

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Talented Danish youngster suffers 'heavy hit' to his head in crash on Friday

DENAIN, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Albert Withen Philipsen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 67th Grand Prix de Denain - Porte du Hainaut 2026 a 200.4km one day race from Denain to Denain on March 19, 2026 in Denain, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Talented Lidl-Trek youngster Albert Withen Philipsen is out of action and lucky to avoid serious injury after suffering a major training crash last week.

The 19-year-old Dane is one of the rising stars on the German WorldTour squad. He's a Paris-Roubaix Espoirs and Course de la Paix Juniors champion. This season, his second in the pro ranks, has taken top 10s at Amstel Gold Race and the Tour de Romandie.

"Sometimes shit happens, and the last few days have been pretty rough…" he wrote on Instagram.

"I had a nasty training crash on Friday. I don’t remember much – one minute I was descending at 80kph and the next thing I remember was lying on the ground – alone, half conscious, trying to use the small window of adrenaline to call the emergency services while blood was dripping down my face.

"I think this is the first time I’ve ever truly been scared after a crash. Fortunately, I was found quickly, and a group of people did an amazing job handling the situation until the ambulance arrived."

"A special thank you to [former pro] Amund Grøndahl Jansen, [Trinity racer] Henry Coote, and everyone else who was there — you all made a huge difference And a big thanks as well to [Lidl-Trek coach] Xabier Zabalo for being there at the hospital, and to everyone at Lidl-Trek for all the support.

"I feel extremely lucky to be back home with no internal injuries, apart from a heavy hit to the head, and no broken bones – even though I’m still pretty banged up right now.

"You know it was a proper crash when the clinic runs out of bandages after two days. Recovery will take some time, but I’ll come back stronger."

A post shared by Albert Withen Philipsen (@albert_withen_philipsen)

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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