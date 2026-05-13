'It's unfortunate' – Jonas Vingegaard misses out on bonus seconds at Giro d'Italia

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Pre-race favourite overtaken by Pellizzari on GC after launching Red Bull KM sprint during stage 4

COSENZA, ITALY - MAY 12: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 4 a 138km stage from Catanzaro to Cosenza / #UCIWT / on May 12, 2026 in Cosenza, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard's progress through the Giro d'Italia has been very smooth so far after four days of action, but not quite perfectly smooth, after the pre-race favourite tried but missed out on bonus seconds on stage 4.

With time bonuses of 6, 4, and 2 seconds on offer for the first three across the line at the Red Bull Kilometre, Vingegaard made a play for the general classification boost 11km from the finish on Tuesday's stage.

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"It’s unfortunate that Jonas didn’t manage to take any bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint," said Visma's sports director Marc Reef. "But the most important thing today was crossing the finish line safely in the front group.

“Before the stage, we had clearly identified staying out of trouble as the main objective today. The wind at the start made things nervous, and the pace was high right from the beginning. That’s why we made sure Jonas was well positioned near the front on the climb and the following descent."

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