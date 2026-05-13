'Without him, I would already be minutes down' – Egan Bernal thanks teammate Ben Turner for saving him on Giro d'Italia's tricky fourth stage

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Colombian champion was dropped on late climb during Giro's first stage back in Italy

Colombian champion Egan Bernal warms up with his Netcompany Ineos teammates ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
Colombian champion Egan Bernal warms up with his Netcompany Ineos teammates ahead of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia contender Egan Bernal has thanked his Netcompany Ineos teammate Ben Turner for his work on Tuesday's fourth stage, adding that he would be "minutes down" in the general classification without the Briton's help on the road to Cosenza.

Bernal got into difficulty on the only major climb of the day, the second-category Cozzo Tunno, which peaked 42.5km from the end of the Giro's first stage back after the rest/transfer day.

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Bernal added that it was hard to see Turner disappointed with his result, which saw him miss out behind stage winner Jhonatan Narváez.

"When he was sprinting, I was thinking, 'If he doesn't wait for me, he would win' – I don't want to say easily, but he could be more in the front.

"It was hard, but in the end, it is how it is. This is cycling, this is a team sport. In the end, I just hope to be in the front also – because of the effort he did."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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