Giro d'Italia stage 14 LIVE: A key GC day crowned by a tough summit finish

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Afonso Eulálio at the start wearing pink - for one last time? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are on the move in the neutralised start - one of the few parts of today's parcours that is flat.

Vingegaard has been candid about his intentions of taking the pink jersey today, but they can be sure that Afonso Eulálio will fight to the very end to keep it. The young Portuguese rider has defied expectations to keep it for this long, but 33 seconds feels like a very slender margin on a stage as tough as this up against the climber as good as Vingegaard.

All this climbing means that at the GC which, which has been on a hold this week aside from the one time trial, will reignite, with all the riders up there in and around the top ten jostling for position.

For the first time since the very end of the second week, when Jonas Vingegaard climbed to victory at Corno alle Scale, the Giro is in the mountains. The riders must take on no less than five climbs, two of them ranked category one, including a huge 16km slog up to the finish at Pila.

Current reports on the ground are that the weather is dry and very warm for today's major stage.