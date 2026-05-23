Giro d'Italia stage 14 LIVE: A key GC day crowned by a tough summit finish
The race hits the high mountains with 4,350 metres of climbing in the Alps
Afonso Eulálio at the start wearing pink - for one last time?
The riders are on the move in the neutralised start - one of the few parts of today's parcours that is flat.
Vingegaard has been candid about his intentions of taking the pink jersey today, but they can be sure that Afonso Eulálio will fight to the very end to keep it. The young Portuguese rider has defied expectations to keep it for this long, but 33 seconds feels like a very slender margin on a stage as tough as this up against the climber as good as Vingegaard.
That means that this could be the day that Jonas Vingegaard at last seizes control of the Maglia Rosa. Indeed, he sounded very confident in yesterday’s post-stage interview.
'It's the right time to take the pink jersey' – Jonas Vingegaard and Visma-Lease a Bike finally ready to take control of the Giro d'Italia
All this climbing means that at the GC which, which has been on a hold this week aside from the one time trial, will reignite, with all the riders up there in and around the top ten jostling for position.
For the first time since the very end of the second week, when Jonas Vingegaard climbed to victory at Corno alle Scale, the Giro is in the mountains. The riders must take on no less than five climbs, two of them ranked category one, including a huge 16km slog up to the finish at Pila.
Current reports on the ground are that the weather is dry and very warm for today's major stage.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia. It's set to be a seriously important day for the GC riders in some dauntingly tough climbs in the Italian Alps.
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