'You can't follow everyone' – Matteo Jorgenson not best pleased after shedding time to GC rivals in Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes opener

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Netcompany Ineos duo Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley gain precious seconds on other contenders on stage 1

Matteo Jorgenson racing among the peloton during the opening stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Matteo Jorgenson racing among the peloton during the opening stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes brought with it a breakthrough solo win for French rider Alex Baudin from the breakaway, while further back in Saint-Ismier, the GC battle was already in aciton on the first of eight days of racing.

32 seconds after the EF Education-EasyPost racer had crossed the line to claim the first yellow jersey of the week, a small group of chasers, including Netcompany Ineos pairing Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin, also finished.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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