Giro d'Italia stage 11 LIVE: Opportunity for the breakaway on punchy terrain

Hills are back on the menu with 2,500 metres of climbing on the way to Chiavari

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MASSA, ITALY - MAY 19: Afonso Eulalio of Portugal and Team Bahrain - Victorious celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 10 a 42km individual time trial stage from Viareggio to Massa / #UCIWT / on May 19, 2026 in Massa, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
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The leading duo are caught.

There's been a big split in the peloton, though only a handful of seconds between them.

160KM TO GO

Two riders have gone clear, and it's two men from the original break - Ballerini and Stuyven.

The peloton is all stretched out as they descend from a small uncategorised rise.

That's it, the peloton has made contact.

The peloton can see the break, they're only 8 seconds behind now.

Arrieta is caught and his UAE teammate Narváez counters.

Having held steady at 30 seconds for a while, the reak's lead is coming down again, to under 20 seconds.

Arrieta has attacked out of the bunch to try to bridge up to the break himself.

PORCARI, ITALY - MAY 20: A general view of the peloton competing prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 11 a 195km stage from Porcari to Chiavari / #UCIWT / on May 20, 2026 in Porcari, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Image)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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170KM TO GO

There are 12 riders in the break: Scaroni, Ballerini, Ciccone, Stuyven, Mozzato, Huens, Jacobs, Garcia Cortina, Pinarello, Rutsch, Bouwman and Zukowsky.

Many in the peloton still aren't happy with this break. UAE had been working at the front to bring them back, and now the wildcard teams Bardiani and Polti have taken over, having also failed to get a rider in it.

Scaroni is the highest placed rider on GC in the group, in 16th at 6:59. He lost a lor of t