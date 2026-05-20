Giro d'Italia stage 11 LIVE: Opportunity for the breakaway on punchy terrain

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The leading duo are caught.

There's been a big split in the peloton, though only a handful of seconds between them.

160KM TO GO 5 seconds is Ballerini and Stuyven's lead.

Two riders have gone clear, and it's two men from the original break - Ballerini and Stuyven.

The peloton is all stretched out as they descend from a small uncategorised rise.

That's it, the peloton has made contact.

The peloton can see the break, they're only 8 seconds behind now.

Arrieta is caught and his UAE teammate Narváez counters.

Having held steady at 30 seconds for a while, the reak's lead is coming down again, to under 20 seconds.

Arrieta has attacked out of the bunch to try to bridge up to the break himself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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170KM TO GO 30 seconds remains the gap. There are enough teams in the peloton for it to not give up the ghost, with EF the latest team to pull at the front.

There are 12 riders in the break: Scaroni, Ballerini, Ciccone, Stuyven, Mozzato, Huens, Jacobs, Garcia Cortina, Pinarello, Rutsch, Bouwman and Zukowsky.

Many in the peloton still aren't happy with this break. UAE had been working at the front to bring them back, and now the wildcard teams Bardiani and Polti have taken over, having also failed to get a rider in it.