Giro d'Italia stage 12 - Live coverage

175km to go Almost 30km down and still, the attacks come. Alpecin-Fenix try again, with Stefano Oldani. Israel-Premier Tech's Alessandro de Marchi are the next pair to try and escape.

Race leader Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) before Stage 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The front group of four has a gap of 15 seconds on the peloton. Van der Poel and some of his team mates are still keen to bridge the gap and join them.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Team Jumbo Visma), Pieter Serry (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl), Oier Lazkano (Movistar) and Matteo Sobrero (Team BikeExchange Jayco) have formed a lead group of four and have a gap on the peloton.

There's a great deal of interest in being a part of today's breakaway. Riders from Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange Jayco, Jumbo Visma, and Movistar are the next to try their luck.

185km to go With almost 20km of the day already elapsed, a breakaway still has yet to be established, with the tempo high and the peloton playing close attention to all moves.

Van der Poel once again tries to attack at the front of the bunch, with a number of riders in tow.

190km to go Everything is back together again with the leading group of five riders reabsorbed into the peloton.

More riders are escaping from the peloton to try and bridge to the leading group of five riders. The peloton is closing the gap.

A small group has a gap on the rest of the peloton: it includes Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), Luca Rastelli (Bardiani), Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) and Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal).

A second attack begins with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) involved.

The attacks beings with Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and a number of Lotto Soudal riders among the early contenders. It could take a while to establish this breakaway today with interest from many teams.

The race gets underway - 204km in the saddle awaits the 165 riders that remain in the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

Slight delay to the race start as Arnaud Démare undergoes some costume alterations.

The peloton rolls out of Parma awaiting the official race start. It's the first stage start in Parma since 1983.

Today's stage includes three categorised climbs, all category three. The first comes after over 90km of almost constant climbing. With temperatures in excess of 30 degrees celsius forecast, the riders will have to contend with the heat as well as the parcours. They begin inland before working their way east towards the coast.

Juanpe Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) leads the general classification by 12 seconds. It's the young Spaniard's eighth day in the maglia rosa. Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) still leads in the points competition. Diego Rosa (EOLO-Kometa) leads the mountains classification, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) wears the young rider's jersey in lieu of Juanpe Lopez.