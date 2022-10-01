Tour de Romandie Women 2022

Switzerland hosts the final round of the Women's WorldTour

Tour de Romandie Women 2022 Overview

When is Tour de Romandie Women: 3 stages from October 7-9

Where does the race start: Lausanne

Where does it finish: Genève

The latest results from Tour de Romandie Women

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio secures overall victory at Tour de Romandie Féminin

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) confirmed victory at the Tour de Romandie Féminin on Sunday, finishing safely in the bunch as the final stage finished in Geneva.

The South African’s win was built on an outstanding stage 2 victory where she beat Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on the stage to the Thyon 2000 ski resort, to secure her first-ever Women's WorldTour victory. 

In the overall classification, Moolman Pasio won the overall title by 30 seconds ahead of van Vleuten and 49 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

The stage 3 finale was won by Polish woman Marta Lach, the Ceratizit-WNT rider winning a bunch sprint on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Tour de Romandie Women - October 7-9, Switzerland

The addition of a new event, a three-day women's version of the Tour de Romandie, will conclude the 2022 Women's WorldTour. 

The Tour de Romandie is a long-standing event held on the men's WorldTour that held its 75th edition this year, and it marks a welcomed addition to the top-tier women's calendar, particularly due to its historically mountainous terrain in Switzerland.

Tour de Romandie Women Stages

Tour de Romandie Women will offer the world-class peloton a three-day race that begins with a hilly route and five categorised ascents on the opening stage in Lausanne.

The route continues with a queen stage on the second day with a mountaintop finish at Thyon 2000.

The three-day race concludes with hilly route that includes two categorised ascents on the way to Genève where the overall winner will be crowned.

  • Stage 1: Lausanne - Lausanne, 134.4k
  • Stage 2: Sion - Thyon 2000, 104.5km
  • Stage 3: Fribourg - Genève, 147.6km
