Marta Lach wins photo finish sprint to take Tour de Romandie stage 3

Image 1 of 9 Marta Lach winning the sprint finish at Tour de Romandie stage 3 in Geneva (Image credit: Getty Images ) Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images ) Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images ) Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Annemiek van Vleuten chat on the start line (Image credit: Getty Images ) Riders on the course of stage 3 of Tour de Romandie Feminin on 9th October 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Annemiek van Vleuten leads the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images ) Riders on the course of stage 3 of Tour de Romandie Feminin on 9th October 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images ) Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SDW Worx) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images )

Martha Lach of Ceratizit–WNT sprinted to stage 3 victory at the Tour de Romandie in Geneva, with a margin that required a photo finish to split Lach and second place finisher Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss), while Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) taking third spot.

Elise Chabbey (Canyon//SRAM) made an early attack within the final few hundred metres of the stage, while Movistar worked to place stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra into prime position, but Chabbey’s attack proved too early, and Lach took the mass sprint win in a close finish with Sierra settling for third.

An early breakaway of Ella Harris (Canyon//SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra) set out early in the day and made a valiant effort to stay in front into the final kilometres, but were caught with only 3km remaining.

Having won stage 2 on Saturday, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) claimed overall victory in the event, finishing with a 30-second margin over Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

More to follow...

