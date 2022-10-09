Marta Lach wins photo finish sprint to take Tour de Romandie stage 3
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio takes overall general classification in Geneva
Martha Lach of Ceratizit–WNT sprinted to stage 3 victory at the Tour de Romandie in Geneva, with a margin that required a photo finish to split Lach and second place finisher Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss), while Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) taking third spot.
Elise Chabbey (Canyon//SRAM) made an early attack within the final few hundred metres of the stage, while Movistar worked to place stage 1 winner Arlenis Sierra into prime position, but Chabbey’s attack proved too early, and Lach took the mass sprint win in a close finish with Sierra settling for third.
An early breakaway of Ella Harris (Canyon//SRAM) and Quinty Ton (Liv Racing Xstra) set out early in the day and made a valiant effort to stay in front into the final kilometres, but were caught with only 3km remaining.
Having won stage 2 on Saturday, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) claimed overall victory in the event, finishing with a 30-second margin over Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).
More to follow...
