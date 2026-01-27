Tour of Flanders Women 2026 route

Maps
By published
Belgium&#039;s Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime celebrates on the podium after winning the women&#039;s Tour of Flanders one day cycling race, 168,8km from and to Oudenaarde, in Oudenaarde, on April 6, 2025. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Lotte Kopecky won the Tour of Flanders in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour of Flanders Women's 2026 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 164.1 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.

After a slightly different start to the race in 2025 and a trip across the Doorn sector of cobblestones, the women's Tour of Flanders returns to the more familiar circuit used in 2024, with additional kilometres added before the first pavé near Gavere, Lange Munte, after 29.3 kilometres of racing.

Tour of Flanders Women climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Hill

Length

Ave. Grade

Max

Km raced

Km to go

Wolvenberg

645m

7.90%

17.30%

82

82.1

Molenberg

463m

7%

14.20%

94.5

69.6

Marlboroughstraat

900

4.8%

7%

98.5

65.6

Eikenberg

1200m

5.20%

10%

111.6

55.9

Koppenberg

600m

11.60%

22%

118.8

49.5

Taaienberg

530m

6.60%

15.80%

127.3

36.8

Oude Kruisberg/Hotond

2700m

4.10%

9.40%

137.6

26.5

Oude Kwaremont

2200m

4%

11.60%

147.4

16.7

Paterberg

360m

12.90%

20.30%

150.8

13.3

Tour of Flanders Women cobbled sectors

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Cobble sector

Length

Km raced

Km to go

Lange Munte

2500m

29.3

134.8

Lippenhovestraat

1130m

69.8 km

99.1 km

Paddestraat

2260m

61.2

102.9

Kerkgate

2650m

85.6

78.5

Jagerij

730m

88.6

75.5

Mariaborrestraat

400m

122.9

41.2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.