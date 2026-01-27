Tour of Flanders Women 2026 route

The Tour of Flanders Women's 2026 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 164.1 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.

After a slightly different start to the race in 2025 and a trip across the Doorn sector of cobblestones, the women's Tour of Flanders returns to the more familiar circuit used in 2024, with additional kilometres added before the first pavé near Gavere, Lange Munte, after 29.3 kilometres of racing.

The route brings riders across the cobbled Lippenhovestraat and Paddestraat before the halfway point when the course gets much spicier, but not quite as spicy as previous years.

Organisers Flanders Classics have cut the number of cobbled sections from seven to six, but includes the longer Lange Munte and Kerkgate stretches.

There are only nine climbs this year compared to 12 in 2025. The first is the Wolvenberg at kilometre 82, about 20km later than usual, signalling the start of a series of bergs and cobbles that make the Tour of Flanders iconic.

From the Molenberg to the Koppenberg, the route remains the same as 2024, but skips the Steenbeekdries, instead heading via a longer route to the Taaienberg. Riders reach the final section with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg - which the women traverse only once - with 16.7km to go.

Tour of Flanders Women - Everything you need to know including the start list, favourites and outsiders for the WorldTour race, teams and more.

Tour of Flanders Women climbs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hill Length Ave. Grade Max Km raced Km to go Wolvenberg 645m 7.90% 17.30% 82 82.1 Molenberg 463m 7% 14.20% 94.5 69.6 Marlboroughstraat 900 4.8% 7% 98.5 65.6 Eikenberg 1200m 5.20% 10% 111.6 55.9 Koppenberg 600m 11.60% 22% 118.8 49.5 Taaienberg 530m 6.60% 15.80% 127.3 36.8 Oude Kruisberg/Hotond 2700m 4.10% 9.40% 137.6 26.5 Oude Kwaremont 2200m 4% 11.60% 147.4 16.7 Paterberg 360m 12.90% 20.30% 150.8 13.3

Tour of Flanders Women cobbled sectors