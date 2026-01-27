Tour of Flanders Women 2026 route
The Tour of Flanders Women's 2026 route follows similar routes to the previous years, with 164.1 kilometres of cobbles and bergs around Oudenaarde.
After a slightly different start to the race in 2025 and a trip across the Doorn sector of cobblestones, the women's Tour of Flanders returns to the more familiar circuit used in 2024, with additional kilometres added before the first pavé near Gavere, Lange Munte, after 29.3 kilometres of racing.
The route brings riders across the cobbled Lippenhovestraat and Paddestraat before the halfway point when the course gets much spicier, but not quite as spicy as previous years.
Organisers Flanders Classics have cut the number of cobbled sections from seven to six, but includes the longer Lange Munte and Kerkgate stretches.
There are only nine climbs this year compared to 12 in 2025. The first is the Wolvenberg at kilometre 82, about 20km later than usual, signalling the start of a series of bergs and cobbles that make the Tour of Flanders iconic.
From the Molenberg to the Koppenberg, the route remains the same as 2024, but skips the Steenbeekdries, instead heading via a longer route to the Taaienberg. Riders reach the final section with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg - which the women traverse only once - with 16.7km to go.
Tour of Flanders Women climbs
Hill
Length
Ave. Grade
Max
Km raced
Km to go
Wolvenberg
645m
7.90%
17.30%
82
82.1
Molenberg
463m
7%
14.20%
94.5
69.6
Marlboroughstraat
900
4.8%
7%
98.5
65.6
Eikenberg
1200m
5.20%
10%
111.6
55.9
Koppenberg
600m
11.60%
22%
118.8
49.5
Taaienberg
530m
6.60%
15.80%
127.3
36.8
Oude Kruisberg/Hotond
2700m
4.10%
9.40%
137.6
26.5
Oude Kwaremont
2200m
4%
11.60%
147.4
16.7
Paterberg
360m
12.90%
20.30%
150.8
13.3
Tour of Flanders Women cobbled sectors
Cobble sector
Length
Km raced
Km to go
Lange Munte
2500m
29.3
134.8
Lippenhovestraat
1130m
69.8 km
99.1 km
Paddestraat
2260m
61.2
102.9
Kerkgate
2650m
85.6
78.5
Jagerij
730m
88.6
75.5
Mariaborrestraat
400m
122.9
41.2
