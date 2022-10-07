Arlenis Sierra sprints to victory on stage 1 of Tour de Romandie Féminin

Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening day of the new Tour de Romandie Fémenin, triumphing in a bunch sprint in Lausanne.

The Cuban rider got the better of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in Lausanne, with Demi Vollering (SD Worx) taking the final spot on the podium.

Sierra takes the mint-green jersey as the overall leader of the race, with bonus seconds giving her a lead of four seconds over Lippert, six seconds over Vollering, and 10 seconds over the rest of 25-rider group that contested the finish.

More to follow

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)