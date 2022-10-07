Arlenis Sierra sprints to victory on stage 1 of Tour de Romandie Féminin
Cuban beats Lippert and Vollering in Lausanne
Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening day of the new Tour de Romandie Fémenin, triumphing in a bunch sprint in Lausanne.
The Cuban rider got the better of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) in Lausanne, with Demi Vollering (SD Worx) taking the final spot on the podium.
Sierra takes the mint-green jersey as the overall leader of the race, with bonus seconds giving her a lead of four seconds over Lippert, six seconds over Vollering, and 10 seconds over the rest of 25-rider group that contested the finish.
More to follow
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Katy is a freelance writer and journalist. She has published interviews, features, and previews in Cycling News, Rouleur, Cyclist Magazine and the British Continental. She also writes opinion pieces on her own website writebikerepeat.com and is a frequent contributor to the Quicklink podcast.
She is obsessed with the narrative element of bike racing, from the bigger picture to the individual stories. She is a cyclocross nut who is 5% Belgian and wonders if this entitles her to citizenship. Her favourite races are Ronde van Vlaanderen and La Vuelta.
In her spare time Katy is a published short fiction and non-fiction author.
