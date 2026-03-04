Milan-San Remo Women 2026 route

Image 1 of 2 The map of Milan-San Remo Women 2026 (Image credit: RCS Sport) The profile of Milan-San Remo Women 2026 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Milan-San Remo Women route summary Distance 156km Start Genoa Finish San Remo Start time tba Finish time tba

The second edition of Milan-San Remo Women will use the same route as its debut last year. The 156-kilometre race begins in Genoa and heads along the coast towards the Via Roma in San Remo where the second winner will be crowned.

The race will be on the same day as the men's, on Saturday, March 21.

The women have yet to be subjected to the Passo del Turchino and will again miss the climb, but they will tackle the three 'capi' along the coast, the Capo Mele, Capo Cervo and Capo Berta.

The thrilling end game comes with 21.6 km to go at the Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%) and then follows with the Poggio (3.7km at 3.7%) with 9km to go.

The descent is testing, on twisting roads with switchbacks past the greenhouses in San Remo, until it sweeps back onto the Via Roma main road.

The last two kilometres are on long, straight roads, ripe for attacks to be launched out of a heavily reduced group before the final two corners and straight run to the line, which comes with 750 metres remaining

Milan-San Remo Women 2026 climbs

Capo Mele (1.9km at 3.6%)

Capo Cervo (1.3km at 3.7%)

Capo Berta (1.7km at 6.9%)

Cipressa (5.6km at 4.1%)

Poggio (3.7km at 3.7%)

Cipressa profile Milan-San Remo Women 2025
Poggio profile Milan-San Remo Women 2025