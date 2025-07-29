Tour de France Femmes stage 4 LIVE - Nervous start to the stage with no break forming
Stage 4 brings the peloton from Saumur to Poitiers for a total of 128km
Rijnbeek has 33" on Le Mouel, 1'03" on Roussel, 1'24" on Berteau and 1'49" on the peloton.
Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) has now also gone on the attack to try and form a four rider break. Currently there are four riders in an individual pursuit of each other.
90km to go
Rijnbeek has 22" on Le Mouel and 46" on Roussel with 1'17" on the peloton.
Another rider on the move is Elyne Roussel (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93).
Celia Le Mouel (Ceratizit) is trying to bridge the gap to Rijnbeek. She is 43" behind the leader. The peloton are 50" down on the leader.
Attack!
Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels)
The Dutch rider launches and gets a gap of 20" in a very short amount of time.
100km to go
30km done with the average speed sat at 48.5kph. It has been rapid so far.
Koch caught and the peloton is all back together yet again.
Mangan and Demey have been caught. Koch is out front on her own with a gap of 20" still.
There is a counter attack of two riders to try and join Koch. They are Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels) and Fiona Mangan (Winspace-Orange-Seal).
Attack!
Franziska Koch (Picnic-PostNL)
The German champion has, by far, been the most attacking rider of this race as she goes on the move once more. She already has a 20" gap.
All together yet again.
One rider from Picnic-PostNL has launched on the attack on her own.
There are 145 riders starting today after Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X Mobility) was a DNS this morning.
Not many attacks to form the early break and the peloton is all together. It isn't too too surprising as there is a long wait to the first action of the day with the intermediate sprint coming in about 85km.
It was a star studded front row at the start of today's stage...
You know it's going to be a good day when the start line selfie is this good 😍Quand le selfie de départ est aussi réussi, on sait que la journée va être bonne 😍#TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes | @gozwift pic.twitter.com/PaqhMTqsGRJuly 29, 2025
The early moves, including one by a Cofidis rider, are all brought back and the peloton is together again.
130.7km to go
The flag is waved and racing begins as the riders leave Saumur and head to Poitiers. As per usual, the attacks come immediately.
Neutral Start
The riders have started the neutralised zone of stage four at the Tour de France Femmes 2025. Just 4km of neutral today.
The riders are all set after sign on with are large crowd of fans in Saumur for today's stage start.
The riders are due to set off in the neutral zone in just over 20 minutes.
Some other relevant stories to the race are here...
'It means a lot to me'- Lorena Wiebes dedicates Tour de France Femmes sprint victory to teammates after 'chasing all day long'
'Everybody is fighting over every centimetre' – Marianne Vos says Tour de France Femmes crashes are not down to lack of respect in peloton
National pride, fervent fans, inspiring the next generation – What made the Tour de France Femmes' visit to Brittany so special?
The main news today is that Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) will start the stage despite crashing hard in yesterday's finale into Angers. Read more in the link below...
>>> Demi Vollering will start Tour de France Femmes stage 4, with concussion ruled out after crash
Today's stage begins in the town of Saumur and travels 130.7km on largely flat terrain to the finish town of Poitiers and an expected sprint.
The only climb of the day coms with just under 30km to go on the category four Côte de Marigny (900m at 5.4%) as well as the usual intermediate sprint which comes in Soudun around 45km from the finish.
Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the fourth stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.
