live

Tour de France Femmes stage 4 LIVE - Nervous start to the stage with no break forming

By last updated

Stage 4 brings the peloton from Saumur to Poitiers for a total of 128km

Refresh

Rijnbeek has 33" on Le Mouel, 1'03" on Roussel, 1'24" on Berteau and 1'49" on the peloton.

Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) has now also gone on the attack to try and form a four rider break. Currently there are four riders in an individual pursuit of each other.

90km to go

Another rider on the move is Elyne Roussel (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93).

Celia Le Mouel (Ceratizit) is trying to bridge the gap to Rijnbeek. She is 43" behind the leader. The peloton are 50" down on the leader.

Attack!

100km to go

Koch caught and the peloton is all back together yet again.

Mangan and Demey have been caught. Koch is out front on her own with a gap of 20" still.

There is a counter attack of two riders to try and join Koch. They are Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels) and Fiona Mangan (Winspace-Orange-Seal).

Attack!

All together yet again.

One rider from Picnic-PostNL has launched on the attack on her own.

There are 145 riders starting today after Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X Mobility) was a DNS this morning.

Not many attacks to form the early break and the peloton is all together. It isn't too too surprising as there is a long wait to the first action of the day with the intermediate sprint coming in about 85km.

It was a star studded front row at the start of today's stage...

The early moves, including one by a Cofidis rider, are all brought back and the peloton is together again.

130.7km to go

Neutral Start

The riders are all set after sign on with are large crowd of fans in Saumur for today's stage start.

The riders are due to set off in the neutral zone in just over 20 minutes.

Some other relevant stories to the race are here...

The main news today is that Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) will start the stage despite crashing hard in yesterday's finale into Angers. Read more in the link below...

Today's stage begins in the town of Saumur and travels 130.7km on largely flat terrain to the finish town of Poitiers and an expected sprint.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the fourth stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Latest on Cyclingnews