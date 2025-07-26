Tour de France Femmes stage 1: Marianne Vos overtakes teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to take stage win and first yellow jersey in Plumelec

Frenchwoman jumps away on final climb but Vos pulled back by chasers

PLUMELEC, FRANCE - JULY 26: Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Plumelec, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) powered to victory on stage 1 of the Tour de France Femmes, outpacing Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) to the line at the end of the uphill drag in Plumelec and took the first yellow leader’s jersey of the nine-day race.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), who attacked inside of 700 metres to go on the Côte de Cadoudal, was reeled in at the line and held on to third place.

