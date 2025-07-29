Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Lorena Wiebes goes two-for-two against Marianne Vos for another sprint victory
Laura Gillespie grabs final podium spot in Poitiers
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed her status as the best sprinter in the women's peloton by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, riding ahead of yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ).
The break of the day was caught with 4km to go, and Wiebes' team controlled the run-in to the sprint that fortunately did not see any mass crashes.
Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) opened the sprint about 250 metres from the line, but when Wiebes launched at the 200-metre mark, she quickly went past Dygert and into the lead. Vos followed Wiebes' wheel and went out of her slipstream in the last 50 metres, but Wiebes held on to win.
Vos keeps the yellow jersey and took another six bonus seconds through her second-place finish.
More to come ...
Results
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
