Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Lorena Wiebes goes two-for-two against Marianne Vos for another sprint victory

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed her status as the best sprinter in the women's peloton by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, riding ahead of yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ).

The break of the day was caught with 4km to go, and Wiebes' team controlled the run-in to the sprint that fortunately did not see any mass crashes.

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) opened the sprint about 250 metres from the line, but when Wiebes launched at the 200-metre mark, she quickly went past Dygert and into the lead. Vos followed Wiebes' wheel and went out of her slipstream in the last 50 metres, but Wiebes held on to win.

Vos keeps the yellow jersey and took another six bonus seconds through her second-place finish.

Breakaway of Koch and Magalhães on stage 4 of Tour de France Femmes 2025 caught with under 4km to race (Image credit: Getty Images)

