Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Lorena Wiebes goes two-for-two against Marianne Vos for another sprint victory

By published

Laura Gillespie grabs final podium spot in Poitiers

POITIERS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Green Sprint Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour de France Femmes: Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) wins stage 4 in the Green Sprint Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed her status as the best sprinter in the women's peloton by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, riding ahead of yellow jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ).

The break of the day was caught with 4km to go, and Wiebes' team controlled the run-in to the sprint that fortunately did not see any mass crashes.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews