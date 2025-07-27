Tour de France Femmes stage 2: Mavi García holds on solo ahead of charging bunch for biggest victory of career at 41
Veteran Spaniard launched perfectly-timed move 10km away from Quimper to survive ahead of Lorena Wiebes
Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) won stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, holding off the peloton on the uphill finish in Quimper. The 41-year-old Spaniard attacked 10.8km from the line and went all-in to build a 20-second advantage.
At the flamme rouge, García was still 12 seconds ahead, and although she struggled on the climb and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) made a move from the peloton, nobody pushed on behind, allowing García to hold on and take the victory.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint of a reduced peloton by several bike lengths while Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) beat Liane Lippert (Movistar) to third place in a photo finish.
The four bonus seconds from that third place put Le Court-Pienaar in the yellow jersey, with stage 1 winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishing in fifth on the same time.
More to come ...
Results
