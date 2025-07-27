Tour de France Femmes stage 2: Mavi García holds on solo ahead of charging bunch for biggest victory of career at 41

Veteran Spaniard launched perfectly-timed move 10km away from Quimper to survive ahead of Lorena Wiebes

QUIMPER , FRANCE - JULY 27: Mavi Garcia of Spain and Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Quimper, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mavi García survived ahead of the group of favourites to win stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) won stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, holding off the peloton on the uphill finish in Quimper. The 41-year-old Spaniard attacked 10.8km from the line and went all-in to build a 20-second advantage.

At the flamme rouge, García was still 12 seconds ahead, and although she struggled on the climb and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) made a move from the peloton, nobody pushed on behind, allowing García to hold on and take the victory.

