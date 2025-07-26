Tour de France Femmes stage 1 LIVE - Tough uphill finish to decide who takes yellow

Refresh

70km to go Rijnbeek and Tomasi have around 20" on the peloton that sees all the main GC teams on the front spread across the road.

Rijnbeek joins Tomasi but they only have 13" on the peloton led by UAE Team ADQ, Visma-Lease a Bike and FDJ-Suez.

Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels) is the chaser and is slowly closing the gap to Tomasi.

VolkerWessels now sending one of their riders on the attack to try and join Tomasi.

The lone attacker is Laura Tomasi of Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi.

78.8km to go Immediately the attacks come from Laboral Kutxa launching first.

After the crash, Labous is changing her helmet.

Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit) is off the back and the last rider on the road. This means that the riders will stop at KM0 and it will be a standing start.

Crash! Several riders down including Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez). Everyone looks to be back on their feet and waiting for bikes. We haven't reached kilometre zere yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Early mechanical for Aude Biannic (Movistar) in the neutral, this might delay the start.

Neutral start The riders start the neutralised zone and the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Five minutes from the start.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) will definitely be an interesting rider to watch at this race. She came back to road racing with this race as her main focus, but is she capable to beat the likes of Vollering, Reusser, Niewiadoma-Phinney, Van der Breggen and the rest in the GC fight? 👋 BONJOUR PFP 💛#TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes @GoZwift | @vismaleaseabike pic.twitter.com/geoIGzZy2WJuly 26, 2025

The stage today is meant to be short and sharp with just two hours of racing expected today.

Just over half an hour until the official race start but roughly 15 minutes to the neutral start in Vannes with huge crowds out to see the race.

Last year the race was loaded with drama. Especially when the yellow jersey of Demi Vollering went down in a crash and saw her lose the jersey to eventual winner, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney. Niewiadoma-Phinney was pushed all the way by Vollering and held on by just 4" over Vollering and 10" over Pauliena Rooijakkers.

Today's stage is 78.8km long starting in Vannes and finishing with an uphill kicker to the line in Plumelec. The riders have already signed on and are ready to roll in this year's race starting in Brittany. (Image credit: Getty Images)