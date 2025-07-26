live

Tour de France Femmes stage 1 LIVE - Tough uphill finish to decide who takes yellow

The peloton begin in Vannes and finish in Plumelec with 79km of racing for the event's first yellow jersey

70km to go

Rijnbeek joins Tomasi but they only have 13" on the peloton led by UAE Team ADQ, Visma-Lease a Bike and FDJ-Suez.

Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels) is the chaser and is slowly closing the gap to Tomasi.

VolkerWessels now sending one of their riders on the attack to try and join Tomasi.

The lone attacker is Laura Tomasi of Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi.

78.8km to go

After the crash, Labous is changing her helmet.

Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit) is off the back and the last rider on the road. This means that the riders will stop at KM0 and it will be a standing start.

Crash!

Early mechanical for Aude Biannic (Movistar) in the neutral, this might delay the start.

Neutral start

Five minutes from the start.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) will definitely be an interesting rider to watch at this race.

The stage today is meant to be short and sharp with just two hours of racing expected today.

Just over half an hour until the official race start but roughly 15 minutes to the neutral start in Vannes with huge crowds out to see the race.

Last year the race was loaded with drama. Especially when the yellow jersey of Demi Vollering went down in a crash and saw her lose the jersey to eventual winner, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney.

Today's stage is 78.8km long starting in Vannes and finishing with an uphill kicker to the line in Plumelec. The riders have already signed on and are ready to roll in this year's race starting in Brittany.

Bonjour and welcome to our live page for the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.

