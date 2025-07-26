Tour de France Femmes stage 1 LIVE - Tough uphill finish to decide who takes yellow
The peloton begin in Vannes and finish in Plumelec with 79km of racing for the event's first yellow jersey
70km to go
Rijnbeek and Tomasi have around 20" on the peloton that sees all the main GC teams on the front spread across the road.
Rijnbeek joins Tomasi but they only have 13" on the peloton led by UAE Team ADQ, Visma-Lease a Bike and FDJ-Suez.
Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels) is the chaser and is slowly closing the gap to Tomasi.
VolkerWessels now sending one of their riders on the attack to try and join Tomasi.
The lone attacker is Laura Tomasi of Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi.
78.8km to go
Immediately the attacks come from Laboral Kutxa launching first.
After the crash, Labous is changing her helmet.
Daniek Hengeveld (Ceratizit) is off the back and the last rider on the road. This means that the riders will stop at KM0 and it will be a standing start.
Crash!
Several riders down including Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez). Everyone looks to be back on their feet and waiting for bikes. We haven't reached kilometre zere yet.
Early mechanical for Aude Biannic (Movistar) in the neutral, this might delay the start.
Neutral start
The riders start the neutralised zone and the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.
Five minutes from the start.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) will definitely be an interesting rider to watch at this race.
She came back to road racing with this race as her main focus, but is she capable to beat the likes of Vollering, Reusser, Niewiadoma-Phinney, Van der Breggen and the rest in the GC fight?
👋 BONJOUR PFP 💛#TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes @GoZwift | @vismaleaseabike pic.twitter.com/geoIGzZy2WJuly 26, 2025
The stage today is meant to be short and sharp with just two hours of racing expected today.
Just over half an hour until the official race start but roughly 15 minutes to the neutral start in Vannes with huge crowds out to see the race.
Last year the race was loaded with drama. Especially when the yellow jersey of Demi Vollering went down in a crash and saw her lose the jersey to eventual winner, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney.
Niewiadoma-Phinney was pushed all the way by Vollering and held on by just 4" over Vollering and 10" over Pauliena Rooijakkers.
Today's stage is 78.8km long starting in Vannes and finishing with an uphill kicker to the line in Plumelec. The riders have already signed on and are ready to roll in this year's race starting in Brittany.
Bonjour and welcome to our live page for the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 1 LIVE - Tough uphill finish to decide who takes yellowThe peloton begin in Vannes and finish in Plumelec with 79km of racing for the event's first yellow jersey
-
Tour de France abandons: Yvegeniy Fedorov drops out on penultimate stage2025 edition set to finish with 160 riders
-
Tour de France stage 20: Kaden Groves completes his Grand Tour set with solo victory after breathless breakaway battleSprinter foils his breakaway companions with solo attack
-
As it happened: Breakaway succeeds on tough, rainy stage 20 of the Tour de FranceFollowing the mountains, it's a day for the breakaway as the peloton tackles four smaller climbs on the road to Pontarlier
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2025Jordan Jegat overtakes Ben O'Connor to make the top 10
-
Keeping Tadej Pogačar at peak level is 'no longer a question of age, but mainly of motivation' says UAE Head of Performance as he nears fourth Tour de France titleJeroen Swart tells L'Equipe that world champion is at his absolute peak, having made huge improvements after change of coach in 2023
-
Lidl-Trek announce changes to ownership structure to 'resource the goal of becoming the best team in international road cycling'Supermarket chain Lidl to acquire majority stake in American-registered World Tour men's and women's team
-
Tour de France stage finish infiltrator handed eight-month suspended prison sentenceMan forced to pay €500 to police officer who knocked him off bike in Valence, after attempting to ride through line minutes before sprinters on stage 17
-
Watch Tour de France stage 20 online: All the broadcasters and streams for the penultimate dayAfter the Alps comes an undulating route that should see breakaway action