Tour de France Femmes stage 6 LIVE - Plethora of attacks in peloton as breakaway tries to form

Chase group caught as the peloton closes the gap to 12" up to the group including Chabbey and Zanetti.

There is another small group in the chase as well but the peloton are not far behind.

The chasing group join Zanetti and it includes the polka dot jersey of Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) who appears to be going for the mountain classification.

Just 5km to the intermediate sprint as another rider joins the counter move trying to join Zanetti out front.

Four riders are now 15" behind Zanetti with the peloton at 20".

The rider who has gone clear for Uno-X Mobility is Linda Zanetti. The sprinter could take some good points at the intermediate sprint as she extends her lead to 15" over the peloton.

100km to go A rider from Uno-X Mobility tries to go solo from the peloton.

Coston caught and it is all back together yet again.

Coston's gap back down to 5" as it appears she will be caught before the intermediate sprint.

Around 10km until the intermediate sprint in Sermentizon. Coston's gap goes back up to 10" again.

The gap is coming back down again to the French rider as she, once again, has 10" which then reduces to just 5" in very short order.

There was a brief counter attack by a Ceratizit rider but she was swiftly brought back. Coston now has a gap of 15" over the peloton.

Morgane Coston (Roland-Le Devoluy) is the rider who has pushed on solo out of the peloton and has a gap of 10" over the bunch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new move comes and it is just one rider going clear. Maybe this one can stick.

That group is brought back into the bunch once again. The fight for the early breakaway has been fierce with the peloton not keen to let anyone go up the road as of yet.

Ten riders go clear of the peloton. Again, they only have a tiny gap on the chasing peloton.

Wiebes and co have been dragged back and everything is together once again.

Attack Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) She launches with two other riders and are joined by one more making a group of four just off the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That group is brought back but multiple moves keep trying to get away including the green jersey of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime). However, nothing is allowed to go clear as of yet.

A new move of 5 riders get a small gap but the peloton are flying along in these early stages.

All together once again. It is very cagey start to stage 6 as there is a lot to race for today with a likely change in the mountain standings as well as the GC fight and battle for the stage win.

A small group have a gap of 10" on the peloton.

New attacks begin in the peloton led by Ceratizit.

Just 133 riders start today after a huge number left yesterday, overnight and this morning with Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) being the latest rider to leave.

Attack! Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) The former French champion has attacked several times in this race and none of them have stuck. More moves coming but it is all back together for now.

123.7km to go The official start is given and racing begins for stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Yesterday's stage gave us a flavour of what to expect in the GC fight today and in the remaining days in the mountains... >>> Tour de France Femmes GC analysis - Battle in the stage 5 hills gives us a taste of what's to come in the high mountains (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The official race start is expected in about 10 minutes but a few riders have ad mechanicals which could delay things.

Huge crowds saw the riders roll out of Clermont-Ferrand today... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Valentina Cavallar and Marjolein van 't Geloof of Arkea-B&B Hotels have had to leave the race with illness. Malade, Valentina Cavallar ne prendra pas le départ de la sixième étape du Tour de France à Clermont-Ferrand.📷 Benoît Prato pic.twitter.com/w3O6v90eUmJuly 31, 2025

Neutral start The riders have started the 9.7km long neutralised zone for the sixth stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) is still in the top 10 of GC (10th at 1'16") but is unhappy with her performance and it motivated to gain time back on her rivals today... 🗣️ "I want revenge for the time we lost yesterday. The team and I are super-motivated." @CedrineKerbaol 🇫🇷#TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/x1FJeeTj1QJuly 31, 2025

Just 3 riders left for Uno-X Mobility after a very difficult day yesterday where they lost two riders after losing one on stage 4 as well. Only 3 🇳🇴@UnoXteam riders left in the race. Leaving 🇳🇴@SusanneAnderse, 🇨🇭 Linda Zanetti and 🇳🇱 Teuntje Beekhuis to fight for their own goals. Good luck team and wishing those that have withdrawn speedy recoveries. Il ne reste plus que 3 coureuses d'🇳🇴@UnoXteam dans la course.… pic.twitter.com/SDEcv7fLMIJuly 31, 2025

Just 10 minutes until the neutral start.

At the very last moment of yesterday's stage, Le Court lookd round as she eased up to celebrate and saw and rapidly closing Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez). The Mauritian still celebrated before the line with Vollering throwing the bike. Le Court held on by about two thirds of a wheel but it was touch-and-go for the new race leader. Read her reaction below... >>> 'I'm glad for my sake that I didn't embarrass myself' – Kim Le Court-Pienaar celebrates early but hangs on for stage win and another stint in Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

To take a more in-depth dive into today's stage, take a look at our stage 6 preview for all the info you need... >>> Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 6 preview – The mountains of the Massif Central a major proving ground in the battle for yellow (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the stage being so short and a likely lively start to potentially form a breakaway, riders are on the rollers to warm up. Including the yellow jersey of Le Court. Also, with the temperatures up to 26°c in Clermont-Ferrand, the ice vests are out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Riders are heading to sign on in Clermont-Ferrand. The city hosted the Grand Depart for the race two years ago with two stages starting there and one finish as well, so it will be very familiar to the riders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into today the jerseys are all very close on time and points. Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) has a 18" lead over her closest rival Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike). In white, Julie Bego (Cofidis) has just 22" on her closest rival, Nieke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL). The green points jersey is led by 30 points by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and the polka dot mountain jersey is led by just 5 points between Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) and Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco). Even the team standings are close with FDJ-Suez leading AG Insurance-Soudal by 2'04", which can disappear in a moment.

GC after stage five The general classification is looking wide open going into the first major mountain stage of the race. It really is anyone's race. 1. Kim Le Court (MAU) AG Insurance-Soudal 15:07'14"

2. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (FRA) Visma-Lease a Bike +18"

3. Demi Vollering (NED) FDJ-Suez +23"

4. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (POL) Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto +24"

5. Anna van der Breggen (NED) SD Worx-Protime +27"

6. Marianne Vos (NED) Visma-Lease a Bike +37"

7. Pauliena Rooijakkers (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck +45"

8. Sarah Gigante (AUS) AG Insurance-Soudal +55"

9. Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck +1'04"

10. Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA) EF Education-Oatly +1'16" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage starts in the city of Clermont-Ferrand and takes on four categorised climbs as well as an intermediate sprint and bonus sprint on the 123.7km long route to Ambert. This is the first major day for the polka dot mountain jersey as there will be big points available with two category three climbs, one category two and one category one. Much like yesterday's stage there is a descent to the finish in Ambert after a climb that includes the bonus sprint of 6", 4" and 2" bonus seconds.