live

Tour de France Femmes stage 6 LIVE - Plethora of attacks in peloton as breakaway tries to form

By last updated

Stage 6 brings the peloton its first mountain day, which will begin in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Ambert for a total of 124km

Refresh

Chase group caught as the peloton closes the gap to 12" up to the group including Chabbey and Zanetti.

There is another small group in the chase as well but the peloton are not far behind.

The chasing group join Zanetti and it includes the polka dot jersey of Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) who appears to be going for the mountain classification.

Just 5km to the intermediate sprint as another rider joins the counter move trying to join Zanetti out front.

Four riders are now 15" behind Zanetti with the peloton at 20".

The rider who has gone clear for Uno-X Mobility is Linda Zanetti. The sprinter could take some good points at the intermediate sprint as she extends her lead to 15" over the peloton.

100km to go

Coston caught and it is all back together yet again.

Coston's gap back down to 5" as it appears she will be caught before the intermediate sprint.

Around 10km until the intermediate sprint in Sermentizon. Coston's gap goes back up to 10" again.

The gap is coming back down again to the French rider as she, once again, has 10" which then reduces to just 5" in very short order.

There was a brief counter attack by a Ceratizit rider but she was swiftly brought back. Coston now has a gap of 15" over the peloton.

Morgane Coston (Roland-Le Devoluy) is the rider who has pushed on solo out of the peloton and has a gap of 10" over the bunch.

A new move comes and it is just one rider going clear. Maybe this one can stick.

That group is brought back into the bunch once again. The fight for the early breakaway has been fierce with the peloton not keen to let anyone go up the road as of yet.

Ten riders go clear of the peloton. Again, they only have a tiny gap on the chasing peloton.

Wiebes and co have been dragged back and everything is together once again.

Attack

That group is brought back but multiple moves keep trying to get away including the green jersey of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime). However, nothing is allowed to go clear as of yet.

A new move of 5 riders get a small gap but the peloton are flying along in these early stages.

All together once again. It is very cagey start to stage 6 as there is a lot to race for today with a likely change in the mountain standings as well as the GC fight and battle for the stage win.

A small group have a gap of 10" on the peloton.

New attacks begin in the peloton led by Ceratizit.

Just 133 riders start today after a huge number left yesterday, overnight and this morning with Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) being the latest rider to leave.

Attack!

123.7km to go

Yesterday's stage gave us a flavour of what to expect in the GC fight today and in the remaining days in the mountains...

The official race start is expected in about 10 minutes but a few riders have ad mechanicals which could delay things.

Huge crowds saw the riders roll out of Clermont-Ferrand today...

Unfortunately, Valentina Cavallar and Marjolein van 't Geloof of Arkea-B&B Hotels have had to leave the race with illness.

Neutral start

Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) is still in the top 10 of GC (10th at 1'16") but is unhappy with her performance and it motivated to gain time back on her rivals today...

Just 3 riders left for Uno-X Mobility after a very difficult day yesterday where they lost two riders after losing one on stage 4 as well.

Just 10 minutes until the neutral start.

At the very last moment of yesterday's stage, Le Court lookd round as she eased up to celebrate and saw and rapidly closing Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez).

To take a more in-depth dive into today's stage, take a look at our stage 6 preview for all the info you need...

With the stage being so short and a likely lively start to potentially form a breakaway, riders are on the rollers to warm up. Including the yellow jersey of Le Court. Also, with the temperatures up to 26°c in Clermont-Ferrand, the ice vests are out.

Riders are heading to sign on in Clermont-Ferrand. The city hosted the Grand Depart for the race two years ago with two stages starting there and one finish as well, so it will be very familiar to the riders.

Coming into today the jerseys are all very close on time and points. Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) has a 18" lead over her closest rival Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike).

GC after stage five

Today's stage starts in the city of Clermont-Ferrand and takes on four categorised climbs as well as an intermediate sprint and bonus sprint on the 123.7km long route to Ambert.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates on stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Latest on Cyclingnews