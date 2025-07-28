Tour de France Femmes stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins furious sprint as Kim Le Court and Demi Vollering are caught out in late-race crash

Marianne Vos second in sprint to reclaim the overall race lead in Angers

Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 at the Tour de France Femmes 2025
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 at the Tour de France Femmes 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint of a small group that escaped a crash in the last 5km.

With the bonus seconds for second place, Vos takes back the yellow jersey from Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), who was caught out behind the late-race crash and the splits in the field into Angers and so did not contest the final sprint.

