Tour de France Femmes stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins furious sprint as Kim Le Court and Demi Vollering are caught out in late-race crash
Marianne Vos second in sprint to reclaim the overall race lead in Angers
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) in the sprint of a small group that escaped a crash in the last 5km.
With the bonus seconds for second place, Vos takes back the yellow jersey from Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal), who was caught out behind the late-race crash and the splits in the field into Angers and so did not contest the final sprint.
The break of the day had been caught 6km from the line, but with 3.7km to go, there was a mass crash in a right-hand turn off a bridge.
GC favourite Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) was among the crashed riders and visibly in pain as she was helped up by her teammates to roll across the line. There will be no time loss, as the crash occurred in the last 5km, but it remains to be seen which injuries Vollering and the other riders who crashed have sustained.
More to follow...
Results
