Tour de France Femmes stage 3 LIVE - First chance for the sprinters
The peloton will race a relatively flatter stage 3 starting in La Gacilly to Angers with a total of 162km
Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels) is trying to bridge across to the four leaders.
Confirmed riders with 17" on the peloton:
Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly)
Clemence Latimer (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
Sara Martin (Movistar)
Catalina Soto (Labora Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)
Martin is the Spanish champion, Soto is the Chilean champion and Jackson is the Canadian champion. Only Latimer is not the national champion of her nation.
Four riders now go on the attack.
150km to go
Break caught yet again. The peloton are now having a bit of a lull before the new attacks inevitably come.
Brauße are joined by Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels) with a gap of 19" on the peloton.
Attack!
Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit)
The German rider launches with multiple riders attempting to join her.
The group grew with 12 riders but has now been caught by the peloton once again.
Nine riders have a small gap on the peloton as the break continues to try and form. Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) is involved in the move.
The weather today is cloudy with the temperature at 22.4°c with very light, almost non-existent, wind.
Now that Elisa Longo-Borghini has left the race there are 146 riders starting the third stage.
Kraak dragged back and the fight starts over again to form the break.
Attack!
Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez)
The breakaway specialist and powerhouse rider goes on an early solo move.
163.5km to go
The official start has been given and racing begins with multiple attacks coming from the flag drop.
Neutral Start
The riders have rolled out of the start and are now riding the neutralised zone.
Le Court starts today decked out head to toe in yellow as the Mauritian rider gets her and Africa's big moment.
💛💛💛 "And it was all yellow". 🇲🇺 @KimLeCourt head to toe in @MaillotjauneLCL 😍💛💛💛 🇲🇺 @KimLeCourt Toute de jaune vêtue #TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes | @gozwift pic.twitter.com/g4QtqDkBWaJuly 28, 2025
The GC is finely balanced going into today. If Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes any bonus seconds today then she will reclaim yellow from Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) as they sit on the exact same time in GC.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), the most likely candidate to win today and take the 10" bonus, could jump up to joint 4th in GC with those bonuses and give herself the chance of taking yellow tomorrow.
The riders are all signing on before the start of the third stage in La Gacilly.
The riders will start the neutralised zone in about 20 minutes time.
Some other news coming out of the race in our newsroom...
'Really crazy roads' – Demi Vollering survives unscathed through challenging Breton stages at Tour de France Femmes
'Everything I win here is extra' - Lorena Wiebes shows climbing strength with second in Tour de France Femmes stage 2 uphill finish
‘Now is my moment’ – Mavi Garcia turns despair to joy as she lands biggest win of career with well-timed flyer on Tour de France Femmes stage 2
'She's better than ever' - AG Insurance-Soudal plan Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey defence for Kim Le Court
The major news coming out this morning is that Italian champion and winner of the Giro d'Italia Women, Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), has left the race due to gastrointestinal issues.
Day three starts in La Gacilly and finishes in Angers after 163.5km of racing. The second longest stage of the race.
There is just one mountain sprint today, the category 4 Côte de la Richardière, which comes after 34km of racing. The intermediate sprint comes much later after 123km of racing in Vern-d'Anjou.
Bonjour and welcome to our live page for stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 LIVE - First chance for the sprintersThe peloton will race a relatively flatter stage 3 starting in La Gacilly to Angers with a total of 162km
-
'I finished the Tour in the best possible way' - Quinn Simmons ends Tour de France with surprise marriage proposalAmerican national champion given new 'Super Teammate Award'
-
Tadej Pogačar's bikes: A closer look at the Tour de France winning yellow Colnago Y1RsAn in-depth look at Tadej Pogačar's all-yellow Colnago Y1Rs, as well as a look back at his past race bikes too
-
'A hell of a journey and a hell of a farewell Tour' - Geraint Thomas emotional after his final Tour de France39-year-old Welshman reflects on his career and the current generation after reaching Paris
-
Tour de France winning bikes: Which brand has won the most Tours in history?A history of the most successful bike brands at the Tour de France
-
Elisa Longo Borghini abandons Tour de France FemmesThe pre-race favourite was unable to start stage 3 following a gastrointestinal infection
-
'I thought maybe it would never happen' - Florian Lipowitz collects Tour de France Best Young Rider's jersey after taking third overall in ParisGerman clinches Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's first podium finish in Tour de France
-
Tom Pidcock wins European mountain bike cross-country title in PortugalBriton clinches second European title since 2022
-
Tour de France Femmes 2025: All the yellow cards, fines, and penaltiesStage 2 sees first fines awarded for unauthorised feeding and irregular assistance