Tour de France Femmes stage 3 LIVE - First chance for the sprinters

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels) is trying to bridge across to the four leaders.

Confirmed riders with 17" on the peloton: Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly)

Clemence Latimer (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Sara Martin (Movistar)

Catalina Soto (Labora Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) Martin is the Spanish champion, Soto is the Chilean champion and Jackson is the Canadian champion. Only Latimer is not the national champion of her nation.

Four riders now go on the attack.

150km to go Break caught yet again. The peloton are now having a bit of a lull before the new attacks inevitably come.

Brauße are joined by Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels) with a gap of 19" on the peloton.

Attack! Franziska Brauße (Ceratizit) The German rider launches with multiple riders attempting to join her.

The group grew with 12 riders but has now been caught by the peloton once again.

Nine riders have a small gap on the peloton as the break continues to try and form. Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) is involved in the move.

The weather today is cloudy with the temperature at 22.4°c with very light, almost non-existent, wind.

Now that Elisa Longo-Borghini has left the race there are 146 riders starting the third stage.

Kraak dragged back and the fight starts over again to form the break.

Attack! Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez) The breakaway specialist and powerhouse rider goes on an early solo move.

163.5km to go The official start has been given and racing begins with multiple attacks coming from the flag drop.

Neutral Start The riders have rolled out of the start and are now riding the neutralised zone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Le Court starts today decked out head to toe in yellow as the Mauritian rider gets her and Africa's big moment. 💛💛💛 "And it was all yellow". 🇲🇺 @KimLeCourt head to toe in @MaillotjauneLCL 😍💛💛💛 🇲🇺 @KimLeCourt Toute de jaune vêtue #TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes | @gozwift pic.twitter.com/g4QtqDkBWaJuly 28, 2025

The GC is finely balanced going into today. If Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes any bonus seconds today then she will reclaim yellow from Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) as they sit on the exact same time in GC. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), the most likely candidate to win today and take the 10" bonus, could jump up to joint 4th in GC with those bonuses and give herself the chance of taking yellow tomorrow.

The riders are all signing on before the start of the third stage in La Gacilly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders will start the neutralised zone in about 20 minutes time.

The major news coming out this morning is that Italian champion and winner of the Giro d'Italia Women, Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), has left the race due to gastrointestinal issues. >>> Elisa Longo Borghini abandons Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day three starts in La Gacilly and finishes in Angers after 163.5km of racing. The second longest stage of the race. There is just one mountain sprint today, the category 4 Côte de la Richardière, which comes after 34km of racing. The intermediate sprint comes much later after 123km of racing in Vern-d'Anjou.