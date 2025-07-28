live

Tour de France Femmes stage 3 LIVE - First chance for the sprinters

The peloton will race a relatively flatter stage 3 starting in La Gacilly to Angers with a total of 162km

Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels) is trying to bridge across to the four leaders.

Confirmed riders with 17" on the peloton:

Four riders now go on the attack.

150km to go

Brauße are joined by Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Anneke Dijkstra (VolkerWessels) with a gap of 19" on the peloton.

Attack!

The group grew with 12 riders but has now been caught by the peloton once again.

Nine riders have a small gap on the peloton as the break continues to try and form. Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) is involved in the move.

The weather today is cloudy with the temperature at 22.4°c with very light, almost non-existent, wind.

Now that Elisa Longo-Borghini has left the race there are 146 riders starting the third stage.

Kraak dragged back and the fight starts over again to form the break.

Attack!

163.5km to go

Neutral Start

Le Court starts today decked out head to toe in yellow as the Mauritian rider gets her and Africa's big moment.

The GC is finely balanced going into today. If Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes any bonus seconds today then she will reclaim yellow from Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) as they sit on the exact same time in GC.

The riders are all signing on before the start of the third stage in La Gacilly.

The riders will start the neutralised zone in about 20 minutes time.

Some other news coming out of the race in our newsroom...

The major news coming out this morning is that Italian champion and winner of the Giro d'Italia Women, Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), has left the race due to gastrointestinal issues.

Day three starts in La Gacilly and finishes in Angers after 163.5km of racing. The second longest stage of the race.

Bonjour and welcome to our live page for stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

