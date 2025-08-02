Tour de France Femmes stage 8 LIVE - Major GC battle expected on the Col de Madeleine

Refresh

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been dropped by the peloton with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) able to follow the moves as Malcotti is dragged back by the peloton led by Julie van de Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal).

The counter move has caught the leaders with just Malcotti chasing in front of the peloton.

Counter attack Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez)

Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-Oatly)

Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)

Lotte Claes (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Franziska Koch (Picnic-PostNL)

Hannah Ludwig (Cofidis) They are being chased down by Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health) at 10" and 20" back to the peloton.

Counter atttack Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek)

Mareille Meijering (Movistar)

Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) They join Chabbey, Bunel and Ostolaza as Smulder is going backwards.

Counter attack Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez)

Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) They catch Ostolaza who has been dropped by Markus. AG Insurance-Soudal aren't keen on letting any FDJ-Suez rider go.

Counter attack Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) The yellow jersey is causing carnage in the peloton who swiftly drag them as well as Chabbey and Bunel back into the bunch again.

Counter attack Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike)

Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez) They get a good gap but there are more moves behind.

Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance-Soudal) has also lost touch and is one less rider for Le Court.

Attack Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek)

Usoa Ostolaza (Labora Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) They have the biggest gap so far today with 10" on the peloton. Liv-AlUla-Jayco lead the peloton. Le Court, Chabbey and Vinke have followed almost every move so far.

The rider in 17th overall, Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) loses touch with the peloton in a large group of riders.

Attack A rider from Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi. Quickly followed Coston, Chabbey, Ryo and a few Cofidis riders and the move is shut down.

The weather is clearing after the rain at the start. Multiple groups of riders are losing touch with the peloton including the first AG Insurance-Soudal rider, Gladys Verhulst-Wild. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack Titia Ryo (Arkea-B&B Hotels)

Morgane Coston (Roland-Le Devoluy) They are quickly closed down again.

Morgane Coston (Roland-Le Devoluy) leads the peloton as she tries to force a break. Polka dot, white and yellow jerseys all up towards the front of the peloton.

Attack Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) The yellow jersey goes and joins a large breakaway off the front as she throws down the gauntlet to challenge her GC rivals. The peloton are flying across the gap in a panic.

Multiple attacks going off the front of the peloton as several are also being dropped.

There are 129 riders at the start after one Ceratizit rider didn't start today.

Attack Elise Chabbey (FDJ-Suez)

Nienke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL) The polka dot and white jerseys launching as Markus is caught. Yellow jersey of Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) very close to the front as that move is stopped.

Attack Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) The talented Dutch rider launches but she is being chased by the peloton led by Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck).

They have already started the Col de Plainpalais. 13.2km of climbing with an average gradient of 6.3%.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) leads the peloton but quickly there are moves from Winspace-Orange-Seal. Nothing going just yet.

111.9km to go The racing begins now that Niawiadoma-Phinney is back in the peloton again.

Mechanical Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) The defending champion requires some mechanical assistance and it has delayed the start of the stage.

Just 2km to the official start.

There are lots of challenges for pro cyclists and, arguably, pros on the women's side of the sport face more than the men with issues around race weight and their menstrual cycle... >>> 'Breaking the taboo' – Tour de France Femmes riders highlight issues of low rider weight and disrupted menstrual cycles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over 10 minutes until the official start is scheduled to be given.

The temperature is 23°c in the start town but on the top of the Col de la Madeleine it is just 7°c. However, it is currently dry up at the top.

The riders have a neutral zone of 4.8km as the rain falls in Chambéry.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised start for stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025. It's time for the queen stage of the #TDFF2025, on the way to the terrible COL DE LA MADELEINE 🏔️C'est parti pour l'étape reine du #TDFF2025, en route vers le terrible COL DE LA MADELEINE 😈#WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/MudBi6cUdPAugust 2, 2025

The riders are about to start the neutralised zone.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) attracts huge crowds wherever she goes at the Tour de France Femmes. All eyes on her 👀Tous les yeux rivés sur elle 🇫🇷#TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes l @FERRANDPREVOT pic.twitter.com/f6aPxspWmdAugust 2, 2025

Today has all the potential to be a hattrick of wins for French star Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ). The rider from the region of Brittany has burst into the limelight with two stage wins back-to-back. Can she do it again today? The Col de Plainpalais coming from the start could be a perfect for her and other breakaway riders to get away.

Nienke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL) has her first day in the white best young riders jersey today after taking it from rival Julie Bego (Cofidis) and she took back the 22" deficit and put 21" into the French rider. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over 15 minutes until the neutral start in Chambéry.

The weather is a cooler 23°c in Chambéry today with a touch of rain in the air. A stark contrast to the high 20s into 30s seen yesterday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And onto today's stage, the big mountain stage of this race with the summit finish on the Col de la Madeleine. Here is our stage 8 preview... >>> Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 8 preview – Col de la Madeleine 'out of my comfort zone, but it's out of everyone's comfort zone' (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before launching into the stage today, lets take a look back at the action yesterday with our stage 7 analysis... >>> Tour de France Femmes GC analysis – 'Poker face' on Col du Granier as top contenders wait for decisive day in the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 8 marks the queen stage of this year's Tour de France Femmes, as it is the only mountaintop finish of the race. Who will emerge victorious on the Col de Madeleine?

Here's a look at the profile for today's stage, taking the riders from the yesterday's finishing town of Chambéry to the top of the Col de la Madeleine (18.6km at 8.1%), where the race will reach 2000m above sea level. The riders will be climbing right from the start, with the Col de Plainpalais (13.2km at 6.3%) coming in the first few kilometres of the stage, whilst the only other categorised climb comes in the form of the Côte de Saint-Georges-d’Hurtières (4.8km at 5.9%) with around 43km to go. They will also have to contend with the uncategorised Col du Frêne, which comes just before the intermediate sprint in Châteauneuf at the midpoint of the stage. (Image credit: ASO)