live

Tour de France Femmes stage 8 LIVE - Major GC battle expected on the Col de Madeleine

By last updated

Stage 8 is the second mountain stage of the Tour de France Femmes and it will start in Chambéry and finish in Saint François Longchamp atop the Col de Madeleine

Refresh

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) has been dropped by the peloton with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) able to follow the moves as Malcotti is dragged back by the peloton led by Julie van de Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal).

The counter move has caught the leaders with just Malcotti chasing in front of the peloton.

Counter attack

Counter atttack

Counter attack

Counter attack

Counter attack

Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance-Soudal) has also lost touch and is one less rider for Le Court.

Attack

The rider in 17th overall, Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) loses touch with the peloton in a large group of riders.

Attack

The weather is clearing after the rain at the start. Multiple groups of riders are losing touch with the peloton including the first AG Insurance-Soudal rider, Gladys Verhulst-Wild.

Attack

Morgane Coston (Roland-Le Devoluy) leads the peloton as she tries to force a break. Polka dot, white and yellow jerseys all up towards the front of the peloton.

Attack

Multiple attacks going off the front of the peloton as several are also being dropped.

There are 129 riders at the start after one Ceratizit rider didn't start today.

Attack

Attack

They have already started the Col de Plainpalais. 13.2km of climbing with an average gradient of 6.3%.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) leads the peloton but quickly there are moves from Winspace-Orange-Seal. Nothing going just yet.

111.9km to go

Mechanical

Just 2km to the official start.

There are lots of challenges for pro cyclists and, arguably, pros on the women's side of the sport face more than the men with issues around race weight and their menstrual cycle...

Just over 10 minutes until the official start is scheduled to be given.

The temperature is 23°c in the start town but on the top of the Col de la Madeleine it is just 7°c. However, it is currently dry up at the top.

The riders have a neutral zone of 4.8km as the rain falls in Chambéry.

Neutral start

The riders are about to start the neutralised zone.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma-Lease a Bike) attracts huge crowds wherever she goes at the Tour de France Femmes.

Today has all the potential to be a hattrick of wins for French star Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ). The rider from the region of Brittany has burst into the limelight with two stage wins back-to-back. Can she do it again today?

Nienke Vinke (Picnic-PostNL) has her first day in the white best young riders jersey today after taking it from rival Julie Bego (Cofidis) and she took back the 22" deficit and put 21" into the French rider.

Just over 15 minutes until the neutral start in Chambéry.

The weather is a cooler 23°c in Chambéry today with a touch of rain in the air. A stark contrast to the high 20s into 30s seen yesterday.

And onto today's stage, the big mountain stage of this race with the summit finish on the Col de la Madeleine. Here is our stage 8 preview...

Before launching into the stage today, lets take a look back at the action yesterday with our stage 7 analysis...

Stage 8 marks the queen stage of this year's Tour de France Femmes, as it is the only mountaintop finish of the race. Who will emerge victorious on the Col de Madeleine?

Here's a look at the profile for today's stage, taking the riders from the yesterday's finishing town of Chambéry to the top of the Col de la Madeleine (18.6km at 8.1%), where the race will reach 2000m above sea level.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the eighth stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Latest on Cyclingnews