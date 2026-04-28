'A new chapter for the team' – Ineos Grenadiers unveil Netcompany as new title sponsor

An image showing the new logo and the back of the new kit for the revamped Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team

Tuesday marked a significant day in the history of the team formerly known as Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers, as the British squad unveiled a new major title sponsor in the form of the Danish IT firm, Netcompany.

The team will be known as Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team, and will race in a new kit, from the start of the Giro d'Italia on May 8.

Ineos, the petrochemicals empire of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, retains ownership of the team, with Netcompany coming on board as a co-title sponsor for five years.

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First revealed by Cyclingnews in March, the new sponsorship was officially launched at a special event in central London on Tuesday morning and was billed as 'a new chapter' for the team.

The amount of cash to be contributed by Netcompany has not been disclosed, but officials did confirm that a five-year deal had been signed, taking the partnership into 2030. Cyclingnews previously reported that the deal is worth in the region of €20 million annually over a five-year contract.

The growing Danish digital company is set to provide a significant financial boost to the team that dominated the sport for the best part of a decade but have fallen behind the mega-bucks operations of the likes of Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

However, the partnership is not simply an injection of cash, but billed as a "one of the most significant technological and commercial partnerships in professional cycling". That revolves around PULSE, the AI-driven platform developed by Netcompany that's in use for operations at the likes of Heathrow airport but is said to have "the potential to shape the future of performance optimisation" in elite sport.

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"This is one of the most significant partnerships in cycling," said Dave Brailsford, who has been officially reinstated in the role of Team Principal, having returned to the fold in an unspecified capacity last year following his time as director of Ineos' wider sporting operation (a role he still holds).

"[It's] a real vote of confidence not only in our team, but in the sport itself. It’s a major moment for us and marks the beginning of a new chapter.

When it comes to PULSE, few details have been given so far as to how exactly Netcompany's AI technology, which powers digital operations across two of Europe's busiest airports in Heathrow and Munich, will be implemented in the team's performance operations.