Tour de France Femmes stage 2 LIVE - Charlotte Kool does not start second day

The peloton race 110km from Brest and finish in Quimper tackling four climbs along the way

New attackers at the front of the peloton as the early break tries to form.

The weather is cloudy and sitting round 20°c with a possibility of rain.

Immediately attacks come with Cofidis being the first to launch but it doesn't last long and the bunch is together again.

110.4km to go

Multiple riders calling for the team car with issues including Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez).

Roughly 15 minutes to the official start.

Early mechanical for Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) but it is a long neutral today of over 11km, so the start shouldn't be a standing start like yesterday.

With Marlen Reusser (Movistar) abandoning the race yesterday and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) DNSing today, that leaves 152 riders on the start line today.

Neutral start

The first action point of today's stage come after just over 45km of racing with the intermediate sprint in Châteaulin.

It is a special day for Kerbaol today as she starts in her hometown of Brest...

One non-starter today is the sprinting star and winner of two stages at this race last year, Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL), leaves the race after not recovering from her crash in the recent Baloise Ladies Tour.

The neutral start is in around 10 minutes.

Yesterday's stage gave some surprises. Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) being over a minute down in GC after bonus seconds was not on most people's bingo cards.

Today's stage starts in the home town of Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Educaton-Oatly), Brest, and finishes in Quimper after 110.4km.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the Tour de France Femmes stage two from Brest to Quimper.

