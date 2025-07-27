Tour de France Femmes stage 2 LIVE - Charlotte Kool does not start second day

Refresh

Get notified of updates

New attackers at the front of the peloton as the early break tries to form.

The weather is cloudy and sitting round 20°c with a possibility of rain.

Immediately attacks come with Cofidis being the first to launch but it doesn't last long and the bunch is together again.

110.4km to go The official start is given and racing begins on stage two of the Tour de France Femmes 2025.

Multiple riders calling for the team car with issues including Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez).

Roughly 15 minutes to the official start.

Early mechanical for Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) but it is a long neutral today of over 11km, so the start shouldn't be a standing start like yesterday.

With Marlen Reusser (Movistar) abandoning the race yesterday and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) DNSing today, that leaves 152 riders on the start line today.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone in Brest.

The first action point of today's stage come after just over 45km of racing with the intermediate sprint in Châteaulin.

It is a special day for Kerbaol today as she starts in her hometown of Brest... "J'espère qu'on va faire de super belles choses aujourd'hui et que vous serez fières de vos Bretons" - 🇫🇷 @CedrineKerbaolCédrine at home having fun with the crowd this morning#TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/RcItaLFZk8July 27, 2025

One non-starter today is the sprinting star and winner of two stages at this race last year, Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL), leaves the race after not recovering from her crash in the recent Baloise Ladies Tour. Unfortunately @charlotte_kool has not responded well to the intensity of yesterday after her crash in Belgium and won't start today's #TDFF2025 stage 😔Beterschap, Charlotte! 🧡🇬🇧🔗https://t.co/882jZyZjHb🇳🇱🔗https://t.co/gMJGwyjXXo pic.twitter.com/ILHW2gcTrZJuly 27, 2025

The neutral start is in around 10 minutes.

Yesterday's stage gave some surprises. Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) being over a minute down in GC after bonus seconds was not on most people's bingo cards. The Italian champion and double Giro d'Italia Women winner was right towards the front at the start of the final climb yesterday but disappeared, finishing in 39th place 52" down. Equaling 1'02" after bonuses.

To have a deeper dive into today's stage, have a look at our stage two preview... >>> Tour de France Femmes 2025 Stage 2 preview – Can Marianne Vos defend yellow on another hilly finale? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage starts in the home town of Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Educaton-Oatly), Brest, and finishes in Quimper after 110.4km. There are three category four climbs and one cat three climb as well as the usual intermediate sprint. However, today there is the first of the bonus sprints which comes with just over 20km to go, shortly after the first passage of the finish line in Quimper.