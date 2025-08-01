Tour de France Femmes stage 7: Maeva Squiban repeats solo victory with dramatic back-to-back long-range attacks

Cédrine Kerbaol uses daredevil descent to out-pace Ruth Edwards for another second-place finish, while Kim Le Court saves yellow jersey

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
A day after her first-ever Women's WorldTour victory, Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) doubled up on stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes, attacking from the breakaway to win her second consecutive stage. She finished 51 seconds ahead of Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health).

Squiban had been part of a break of 17 riders that was up to five minutes ahead, and she emerged as the strongest on the Col du Granier, leaving everyone else behind and descending into Chambéry to win.

