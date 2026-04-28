Vuelta a Burgos Féminas - Past Winners 2026

Race-histories
By published

Champions from 2015 to 2025

Vuelta a Burgos 2025: winner Marlen Reusser
Vuelta a Burgos 2025: winner Marlen Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Vuelta a Burgos Feminas - past winners

#

Rider Name (Country)

2025

Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar

2024

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM

2021

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team Anna van der Breggen

2020

cancelled

2019

Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team

2018

Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek

2017

Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek

2016

Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia–Durango

2015

Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek

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