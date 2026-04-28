Vuelta a Burgos Féminas - Past Winners 2026
Champions from 2015 to 2025
#
Rider Name (Country)
2025
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar
2024
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2023
Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
2022
Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
2021
Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team Anna van der Breggen
2020
cancelled
2019
Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway National Team
2018
Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Lointek
2017
Eider Merino (Spa) Lointek
2016
Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia–Durango
2015
Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
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