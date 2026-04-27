'I really didn't feel well' – Anna van der Breggen cuts through with fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège despite illness

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'It felt like I was riding at only 70% of my capacity' says the two-time winner of the final race of the Ardennes block

BASTOGNE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 10th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026 - Women&#039;s Elite a 156km one day race from Bastogne to Liege / #UCIWWT / on April 26, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) with Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) on her wheel at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty may have changed in women's cycling since the era when Anna van der Breggen spent seven years straight walking away from the Ardennes Classics with at least one win in hand but this year, in her second season back from a set-aside retirement, the podium once again looked within reach for the Dutch rider.

Illness had stymied Van der Breggen's run at the three races in her first year after returning, in 2025 delivering a DNF at Amstel Gold Race, a DNS at La Flèche Wallonne, which she has won seven times, and an eleventh at the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège. This year, however, it was a far better start for the SD Worx-ProTime rider, with ninth at the opener and then fifth in the mid-week Flèche Wallonne, but then illness once again presented a hurdle.

“For the past two days already, I’ve been dealing with a cold. I tried what I could, but I really didn’t feel well," Van der Breggen said in a comment shared by the team on social media. "It felt like I was riding at only 70% of my capacity. That was frustrating, because with good legs this is always a beautiful race.”

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Despite that, the 36-year-old Dutch riders still managed to deliver fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“In the end it was good, but I actually felt bad the entire race,” said Van der Breggen.

“Visma made it really hard on the climbs and I tried to follow where I could," said Van der Breggen. "We had really bad luck with Lotte Kopecky, who had mechanical problems. Otherwise, we were well positioned in the race, but I didn’t expect to still be sprinting for a podium in the end.”

“It’s a pity that the Ardennes Classics are over now. I was getting better and better, and who knows what could have happened without that cold," Van der Breggen said.

“Now it’s time to recover well and move on to the Vuelta,” said Van der Breggen.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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