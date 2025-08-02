Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot smashes competition on Col de la Madeleine to win queen stage and move into overall lead

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot goes solo to win stage 8 on the Col de la Madeleine at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes, the queen stage finishing atop the Col de la Madeleine, taking the GC lead with one stage to go, obliterating her rivals in the overall classification.

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) finished second on the stage, 1:45 minutes back, moving up to second overall. From the early breakaway, Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 2:15 minutes down.

Carrying the hopes of a whole nation on her shoulders, Ferrand-Prévot followed the move when Gigante and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) attacked with about 13km to go.

Having been in the early breakaway, Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Marion Bunel (Visma-Lease a Bike) helped their leaders with vital pulls, dropping Rooijakkers, and when Bunel was done, Ferrand-Prévot left Gigante behind with 9km to go to chase down the last remaining escapees, Fisher-Black and Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck).

She reached the two frontrunners and dropped Kastelijn 6km from the line before accelerating again just before the 5km mark to leave Fisher-Black behind and go solo for victory.

In the overall classification, Ferrand-Prévot now enjoys a lead of 2:37 minutes over Gigante, with Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) in third place 3:18 minutes behind. Last year's winner Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto) is now in fourth place at 3:40 back.

“I just tried to go as fast as possible until the finish. It’s incredible, the team took great care of me all week, so I could save as much energy as possible. It was really a team effort," Ferrand-Prévot said.

"When I returned to the road, it was to participate in the Tour de France. I wanted to win it one day, and this victory today is a sign that I made the right choice and that this team is incredible. I am really very, very happy today."

The Frenchwoman had taken an unusual route to the Tour, not racing since the Vuelta Femenina in early May.

“I knew I was doing well. But I didn’t know how I compared to the others, so it was a bit of a step into the unknown, too. In an effort of an hour, an hour and 20 or 30 minutes, you have to manage yourself well, and I can do that. I can get myself to the edge of the red zone and stay there for a long time. That’s what I tried today, and it worked,” Ferrand-Prévot explained.

“The last kilometres were so painful. I tried to enjoy it, but I also wanted to have a gap as big as possible for tomorrow. I want to thank my teammates, and I hope we can finish it off tomorrow,” she finished before stepping onto the podium to receive the maillot jaune.

The Tour de France Femmes concludes on Sunday with the stage 9 race from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil.



Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wears the yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes after her stage 8 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results