Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot smashes competition on Col de la Madeleine to win queen stage and move into overall lead

Frenchwoman distances GC rivals Sarah Gigante, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Demi Vollering in major turning point in the hunt for the yellow jersey

SAINT-FRANCOIS LONGCHAMP, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 8 a 111.9km stage from Chambery to Saint-Francois Longchamp - Col de la Madeleine 1986m / #UCIWWT / on August 02, 2025 in Saint-Francois Longchamp, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot goes solo to win stage 8 on the Col de la Madeleine at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 8 of the Tour de France Femmes, the queen stage finishing atop the Col de la Madeleine, taking the GC lead with one stage to go, obliterating her rivals in the overall classification.

Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) finished second on the stage, 1:45 minutes back, moving up to second overall. From the early breakaway, Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) finished third, 2:15 minutes down.

