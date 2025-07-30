Tour de France Femmes stage 5 LIVE - The GC fight is set to hot up

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Today's stage is the longest of the race with the riders set to tackle 165.8km of racing between Chasseneuil du Poitou Futuroscope to Guéret.

There are three categorised climbs towards the end of the stage as well as the usual intermediate sprint which is in Dun-le-Palestel and a return of the bonus sprint, which comes shortly before the summit of the final climb.