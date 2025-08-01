live
Tour de France Femmes stage 7 LIVE - Star-studded break get large gap on peloton

The peloton will compete its third 160km-plus stage at the Tour de France Femmes with stage 7 from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambéry and a total of 160km

The gap is now out at four minutes between the breakaway and the peloton.

80km to go

Intermediate sprint (Groslée-Saint-Benoit)

The gap continues to grow to 3'20" between the break and the peloton.

The break extend their advantage to 3'10" on the peloton.

6km to the intermediate sprint for the break who now have a gap of 3'05" to the peloton.

Mechanical

Paladin abandoning leaves 131 riders left in the race.

Abandon

Kopecky and Dygert are caught by the rest of the breakaway again. They have a gap of 2'45" over the peloton.

Attack

Dygert and Kopecky have upped the pace in the breakaway, which explains the time gain.

The gap goes up again for the first time in a while to 2'50" as the break fight back against the pace being set by Visma-Lease a Bike.

Just 10km to the intermediate sprint in Groslée-Saint-Benoit.

Gap is still stable at 2'40".

100km to go

Visma-Lease a Bike are keen to close this down with Fenix-Deceuninck and Liv-AlUla-Jayco as they have all missed the move. The gap is now at 2'40".

It was Visma-Lease a Bike that really upped the tempo in the peloton and split it into three. However, their pacing didn't close in on the break too much and didn't definitively split the peloton.

20km to go until the intermediate sprint in Groslée-Saint-Benoit.

The peloton has stitched itself back together again after splitting.

The temperature has gone up to 28.7°c.

110km to go

Mechanical

The first hour's average speed was 47.1kph.

Crash!

Peloton split into three groups under the pressure of the pace change.

The breakaway are flying along but the peloton have reduced the gap to 2'55".

120km to go

Multiple teams are leading the peloton but they are mainly led by Liv-AlUla-Jayco who have missed the breakaway.

The peloton has let the time gap stretch out to over three minutes.

The break is made up of some incredible talents and riders who would be perfect as satellite riders when the climbs start. But will anyone use them as that? And will the gap get large enough for the break for that to be a possibility?

The peloton appear to be relatively happy with the breakaway as multiple riders are dropping back to the cars to get bottles and food.

Eline Jansen of VolkerWessels is the best placed rider in the break going into today at 5'40", 17th overall. She is followed by Justine Ghekiere of AG Insurance-Soudal at 7'44" with only Squiban being another rider inside 10 minutes.

Breakaway:

130km to go

The average speed is starting to drop. It is now shown as being 43kph.

The leading group is made up of 17 riders.

This new breakaway's gap has shot out to a minute in no time at all. This looks like it could be the break of the day.

A large group of riders have a gap on the peloton. It quickly stretches to 18" over the peloton.

140km to go

Brand and Squiban have been caught and the fight to form the break begins again.

Brand and Squiban have a gap of 18" over the chasing peloton.

Counter attack

Attack!

150km to go

Still no sign of an early break. The peloton are riding at speed with the average being 47.9kph so far.

No early break has managed to form just yet.

159.7km to go

It has been a real mixed bag of a race for UAE Team ADQ. They're down to 4 riders but have a stage win and are looking very good with aggressive tactics...

The official start is due to be given in 5 minutes.

Neutral start

Its a hot start to the day in Bourg-en-Bresse with 26°c at the start with the heat riding to almost 30°c in Chambéry for the finish.

Will Kim Le Court or Sarah Gigante add another lion or other cuddly toy to the collection on the AG Insurance-Soudal team bus at the end of today?

Just 15 minutes until the neutral start.

The GC changed slightly yesterday with Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) extending her lead and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) among a few others all moving up...

The riders are due to roll out for the neutral start in roughly half an hour's time.

Onto today, then. And it could be an integral day in the GC fight with plenty of attack points in the final 40 to 30 kilometres. Especially the last climb of the Col du Granier...

Before looking towards today's stage, lets take a dive back into what was a very intriguing day in the GC fight yesterday...

All the riders are getting ready for the stage and signing on with the help of some little friends as Alice Maria Arzuffi (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) gets a helping hand at sign on...

Today's stage begins in Bourg-en-Bresse and travels over a distance of 159.7km with a finish in Chambéry. There are three categorised climbs on the menu today with one category four and two category two climbs. As well as the usual intermediate sprint which takes place in Groslée-Saint-Benoit.

Bonjour and welcome to our live updates of the seventh stage at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes.

