Tour de France Femmes stage 7 LIVE - Star-studded break get large gap on peloton

Refresh

Get notified of updates

The gap is now out at four minutes between the breakaway and the peloton.

80km to go The gap is still extending to 3'33" over the peloton as the pace behind seems to have dropped away.

Intermediate sprint (Groslée-Saint-Benoit) 1. Fiona Mangan (IRE) Winspace-Orange-Seal 25pts

2. Alicia Gonzalez (ESP) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 20pts

3. Ruth Edwards (USA) Human Powered Health 17pts

4. Lotte Kopecky (BEL) SD Worx-Protime 15pts

5. Marie Le Net (FRA) FDJ-Suez 13pts

6. Eline Jansen (NED) VolkerWessels 11pts

7. Alice Maria Arzuffi (ITA) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 10pts

8. Celia Le Mouel (FRA) Ceratizit 9pts

9. Chloe Dygert (USA) Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto 8pts

10. Mareille Meijering (NED) Movistar 7pts

11. Megan Jastrab (USA) Picnic-PostNL 6pts

12. Shirin van Anrooij (NED) Lidl-Trek 5pts

13. Lucinda Brand (NED) Lidl-Trek 4pts

14. Justine Ghekiere (BEL) AG Insurance-Soudal 3pts

15. Maeva Squiban (FRA) UAE Team ADQ 2pts INTERMEDIATE SPRINT - GROSLÉE-SAINT-BENOIT 💚1️⃣ 🇮🇪Fiona Mangan - 25 pts 2️⃣ 🇪🇸 @Aliciaglez3 - 20 pts3️⃣ 🇺🇸 Ruth Edwards - 17 pts#TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes l @wlcmagazine pic.twitter.com/zZe3ZkwPhMAugust 1, 2025

The gap continues to grow to 3'20" between the break and the peloton.

The break extend their advantage to 3'10" on the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

6km to the intermediate sprint for the break who now have a gap of 3'05" to the peloton.

Mechanical Gladys Verhulst-Wild (AG Insurance-Soudal) She quickly got assistance and is now back in the peloton again.

Paladin abandoning leaves 131 riders left in the race.

Abandon Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) The Italian has had to leave the race after crashing.

Kopecky and Dygert are caught by the rest of the breakaway again. They have a gap of 2'45" over the peloton.

Attack Lotte Kopecky and Chloe Dygert go clear of the rest of the breakaway.

Dygert and Kopecky have upped the pace in the breakaway, which explains the time gain.

The gap goes up again for the first time in a while to 2'50" as the break fight back against the pace being set by Visma-Lease a Bike.

Just 10km to the intermediate sprint in Groslée-Saint-Benoit.

Gap is still stable at 2'40".

100km to go The race nears the intermediate sprint with the gap stabilised at 2'40".

Visma-Lease a Bike are keen to close this down with Fenix-Deceuninck and Liv-AlUla-Jayco as they have all missed the move. The gap is now at 2'40".

It was Visma-Lease a Bike that really upped the tempo in the peloton and split it into three. However, their pacing didn't close in on the break too much and didn't definitively split the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

20km to go until the intermediate sprint in Groslée-Saint-Benoit. 🏁109 kmThe leading group quickly opened up a substantial gap on the peloton and now have a lead of 2'45". Le groupe de tête a vite créé un écart conséquent avec le peloton, l'échappée compte maintenant 2'45" d'avance. #TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/nJ6CA5yCOeAugust 1, 2025

The peloton has stitched itself back together again after splitting.

The temperature has gone up to 28.7°c.

110km to go The peloton are now 2'45" behind the breakaway with a group off the back of the bunch by about 30".

Mechanical Henrietta Christie (EF Education-Oatly)

The first hour's average speed was 47.1kph.

Crash! Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) The Italian rider who was so strong yesterday has come down in a crash.

Peloton split into three groups under the pressure of the pace change.

The breakaway are flying along but the peloton have reduced the gap to 2'55". (Image credit: Getty Images)

120km to go The gap is now at 3'05" between the break and the peloton.

Multiple teams are leading the peloton but they are mainly led by Liv-AlUla-Jayco who have missed the breakaway.

The peloton has let the time gap stretch out to over three minutes.

The break is made up of some incredible talents and riders who would be perfect as satellite riders when the climbs start. But will anyone use them as that? And will the gap get large enough for the break for that to be a possibility?

The peloton appear to be relatively happy with the breakaway as multiple riders are dropping back to the cars to get bottles and food.

Eline Jansen of VolkerWessels is the best placed rider in the break going into today at 5'40", 17th overall. She is followed by Justine Ghekiere of AG Insurance-Soudal at 7'44" with only Squiban being another rider inside 10 minutes.

Breakaway: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto)

Marie Le Net (FDJ-Suez)

Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ)

Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels)

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)

Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek)

Megan Jastrab (Picnic-PostNL)

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)

Celia Le Mouel (Ceratizit)

Mareille Meijering (Movistar)

Maud Rijnbeek (VolkerWessels)

Alice Maria Arzuffi (Labora Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)

Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek)

Alicia Gonzalez (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93)

Fiona Mangan (Winspace-Orange-Seal)

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X Mobility)

130km to go The kilometres are being rattled through by the peloton as they fly along the flatter terrain on their way to the climbs.

The average speed is starting to drop. It is now shown as being 43kph.

The leading group is made up of 17 riders.

This new breakaway's gap has shot out to a minute in no time at all. This looks like it could be the break of the day.

A large group of riders have a gap on the peloton. It quickly stretches to 18" over the peloton.

140km to go Another 10km tick by and still no sign of a breakaway getting a sniff of a gap on the peloton.

Brand and Squiban have been caught and the fight to form the break begins again.

Brand and Squiban have a gap of 18" over the chasing peloton.

Counter attack Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) It was a very frustrating day for Lidl-Trek yesterday with Niamh Fisher-Black losing over two minutes to her rivals thanks to a mechanical. Brand has launched and has quickly joined Squiban at the front of the race.

Attack! Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) Yesterday's stage winner is flying on cloud 9 after taking stage 6. Her max gap was 18" but it is now back down to 8". She is alone for the moment.

150km to go Almost 10km into the stage and no-one has managed any form of gap on the peloton.

Still no sign of an early break. The peloton are riding at speed with the average being 47.9kph so far.

No early break has managed to form just yet.

159.7km to go The flag is waves and racing begins for stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes 2025. It has been confirmed that 132 riders started today with no DNSs this morning. REAL START, @Roussemarion has just lowered the flag! 🚩 DEPART RÉEL, @Roussemarion vient d'abaisser son drapeau ! ✅#TDFF2025 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/4V4FHzPyiNAugust 1, 2025

It has been a real mixed bag of a race for UAE Team ADQ. They're down to 4 riders but have a stage win and are looking very good with aggressive tactics... >>> 'We have nothing to lose' – Down to four riders, aggressive racing saves UAE Team ADQ's Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official start is due to be given in 5 minutes.

Neutral start The riders roll out of the start in Bourg-en-Bresse and set off for stage 7 in the neutralised zone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Its a hot start to the day in Bourg-en-Bresse with 26°c at the start with the heat riding to almost 30°c in Chambéry for the finish. 🧊 Ice vests are on. We're in for a hot day in the Alps 🥵La journée s'annonce chaude sur la route du Tour 🥵#TDFF2025 | #WatchTheFemmes | @gozwift pic.twitter.com/rzwHcbJYkqAugust 1, 2025

Will Kim Le Court or Sarah Gigante add another lion or other cuddly toy to the collection on the AG Insurance-Soudal team bus at the end of today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just 15 minutes until the neutral start.

The GC changed slightly yesterday with Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) extending her lead and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto) among a few others all moving up... 1. Kim Le Court (MAU) AG Insurance-Soudal 18:29'05"

2. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (FRA) Visma-Lease a Bike +26"

3. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (POL) Canyon-SRAM-ZondaCrypto +30"

4. Demi Vollering (NED) FDJ-Suez +31"

5. Anna van der Breggen (NED) SD Worx-Protime +35"

6. Pauliena Rooijakkers (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck +53"

7. Sarah Gigante (AUS) AG Insurance-Soudal +1'03"

8. Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck +1'12"

9. Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA) EF Education-Oatly +1'24"

10. Evita Muzic (FRA) FDJ-Suez S.T.

The riders are due to roll out for the neutral start in roughly half an hour's time.

Onto today, then. And it could be an integral day in the GC fight with plenty of attack points in the final 40 to 30 kilometres. Especially the last climb of the Col du Granier... >>> Tour de France Femmes 2025 stage 7 preview – The Col du Granier could bring major GC moves, but on the way down, not up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before looking towards today's stage, lets take a dive back into what was a very intriguing day in the GC fight yesterday... >>> Gigante on the radar, Niewiadoma-Phinney gets an edge, Vollering and Ferrand-Prévot conserve – Revealing movements on first Tour de France Femmes mountain day (Image credit: Getty Images)

All the riders are getting ready for the stage and signing on with the help of some little friends as Alice Maria Arzuffi (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) gets a helping hand at sign on... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage begins in Bourg-en-Bresse and travels over a distance of 159.7km with a finish in Chambéry. There are three categorised climbs on the menu today with one category four and two category two climbs. As well as the usual intermediate sprint which takes place in Groslée-Saint-Benoit. The first climb of the day tops out with around 40km to go. The second climb at 30km to go and the final climb with just 12km to go. With a rapid descent to the finish. This should be a properly big stage for the GC fight.