Tour de France Femmes stage 5: Kim Le Court awarded victory ahead of Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint and reclaims yellow jersey

Anna van der Breggen takes third place among the selection of favourites sprinting into Guéret

Kim Le Court wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes
Kim Le Court wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) and Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) in the sprint of a group of seven that formed on the Maupuy climb in Guéret.

Since Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished 33 seconds down in the second group, Le Court-Pienaar also takes back the yellow jersey as the new GC leader. Le Court-Pienaar now leads the overall classification by 18 seconds ahead of Vos' teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 23 seconds ahead of Vollering as the race heads into stage 6 on Thursday.

