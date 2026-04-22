La Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Demi Vollering delivers victory with Mur de Huy acceleration and holds off surging Puck Pieterse

Race Results
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Paula Blasi powers on final climb for third place denying Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney a podium spot

MUR DE HUY - APRIL 22: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of of Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech during the 29th La Fleche Wallonne Femenine 2026 a 148.2km one day race from Huy to Mur de Huy / #UCIWWT / on April 22, 2026 in Huy, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026: Demi Vollering of FDJ United-SUEZ holds off a fast-charging Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) for the victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won the women's Flèche Wallonne with a vicious surge on the final climb Wednesday. The European Champion took the lead early on the Mur de Huy, leading the race from 700 metres to go and continuing to push until she dropped her rivals with 500 metres to go.

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) launched a late surge but could not catch Vollering, who was a bike length ahead on the finish line to win. Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) finished third.

A two-rider breakaway that had formed after the first ascent of the Mur de Huy was caught on the Côte de Cherave, and the high pace by FDJ United-Suez's Elise Chabbey split the peloton, leading to a front group of 19 riders starting the finishing climb together. After a lead-out by Chabbey, Vollering took control and never looked back until the last metres when she saw Pieterse coming and pressed on to secure the victory.

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How it unfolded

la fleche wallonne femmes 2026 peloton

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2026 included a star-studded peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malou Eisen (VolkerWessels) was the first rider to break away, 16km into the 148.2-kilometre race. She was quickly joined by Lotte Claes (Fenix-Premier Tech). Soon, Heidi Franz (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93) started a chase group of ten. This group included her teammate India Grangier, Muzic, Justyna Czapla (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Viktória Chladoňová (Visma-Lease a Bike), Ricarda Bauernfeind (Lidl-Trek), Mikayla Harvey (SD Worx-Protime), Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ), Daniela Hezinová (Picnic PostNL), and Irati Aranguran (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi).

Czapla dropped out of the chase with a mechanical, but the other nine riders made it across to Eisen and Claes with 80km to go. However, their advantage was down to 30 seconds at that point, and the break was reeled in 72km from the finish.

The high speed prevented a new breakaway, and on the Côte d'Ereffe, the race split, with 20 riders pulling ahead on the climb, though things came back together afterwards. Niamh Fisher-Black and Loes Adegeest (both Lidl-Trek) went down in a crash around the 50km mark but quickly made it back to the peloton.

Axelle Dubau-Prévot (EF Education-Oatly), half-sister of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), had been first over the Côte d'Ereffe already and pulled away on the first ascent of the Mur de Huy. Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) went after Dubau-Prévot, finally bridging to her 32km from the finish.

This duo built an advantage of up to 50 seconds while FDJ United-Suez led the chase behind. The gap was down to only 24 seconds at the foot of the Côte d'Ereffe, but the tailwind on the climb helped Dubau-Prévot and Aalerud increase their buffer to 42 seconds again.

As other teams like Fenix-Premier Tech and Lidl-Trek joined the chase, this gap was slowly but steadily brought down again. Only ten seconds ahead going into the Côte de Cherave with 7km to go, Dubau-Prévot attacked into the climb and dropped Aalerud, but behind Chabbey was accelerating even harder to split the peloton.

Led by Chabbey, a group of ten riders that also included Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Ferrand-Prévot, Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), world champion Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Oatly), Pieterse, Blasi, Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Fisher-Black caught Dubau-Prévot halfway up the climb.

Near the top, Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), Mona Mitterwallner (Human Powered Health), Aalerud, Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek), and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) also came back to make it a front group of 16 ri