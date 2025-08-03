Tour de France Femmes stage 9: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims historical overall victory with back-to-back mountain stage wins into Châtel

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the 2025 Tour de France Femmes in style by winning the final stage on Sunday.

Attacking in the yellow jersey she had conquered on the Col de la Madeleine the day before, Ferrand-Prévot raced up the climb through the ski resort of Châtel, leaving the other favourites in the front group behind and riding to the finish in Châtel Pré la Joux for another solo victory.

The 33-year-old Frenchwoman who had only returned from mountainbiking to road racing this season became the first French winner of a Tour since Catherine Marsal in the 1990 Tour de la CEE féminin, Jeannie Longo in the Tour de France féminin in 1987, 1988, and 1989, and 40 years after Bernard Hinault's victory in the 1985 men's Tour de France.

At 20 seconds behind, Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) took second place, also moving up to second overall after Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) was dropped on the descent from the Col de Joux Plane.

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) finished third on the stage and in the general classification.

“This morning, I told my DS, 'I want to try to win in yellow'. It wasn’t easy, quite a tactical race, and at the end, I told myself, ‘let’s see how I feel on the last climb’. I attacked, and I didn’t think that I could win that way. I really gave it my all until the last metres, so I didn’t have time to savour it all, but I’m so happy to be able to win this stage and the general classification,” said Ferrand-Prévot after her victory.

The stage began with a scary moment for the yellow jersey and her team when she lost contact with the peloton on the opening descent, forcing Visma-Lease a Bike to chase hard to close the gap.

“I made a mistake at the start of the race. Someone left a gap on the first descent, and suddenly I was dropped. My teammates did a massive effort to bring me back. I felt the pressure of wearing the yellow jersey a little, but it served as a good lesson for me. After that, I said, ‘OK, now I have to stay in front’,” Ferrand-Prévot explained.



Following a very select racing calendar and only training for two months ahead of the Tour paid off for the Frenchwoman, who was the dominant rider of the last two stages.



“It may have looked easy, but it was the result of a lot of work. I think I have really set the bar this year on how to prepare for the Tour. I have made a lot of sacrifices. I thought about that yesterday, and I talked about it this morning with my teammates. This victory shows that it was worth it,” Ferrand-Prévot finished.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot accepts the final yellow jersey and the overall title at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes infront of massive crowds at Châtel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results