Tour de France Femmes stage 9: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims historical overall victory with back-to-back mountain stage wins into Châtel

By published

Demi Vollering sprints to second place ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Niamh Fisher-Black in final alpine stage

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins finale stage 9 and the overall title at the Tour de France Femmes
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins finale stage 9 and the overall title at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the 2025 Tour de France Femmes in style by winning the final stage on Sunday.

Attacking in the yellow jersey she had conquered on the Col de la Madeleine the day before, Ferrand-Prévot raced up the climb through the ski resort of Châtel, leaving the other favourites in the front group behind and riding to the finish in Châtel Pré la Joux for another solo victory.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews