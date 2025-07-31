Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Maeva Squiban takes biggest victory of career with 32km solo attack
GC battle stalls behind French winner in Ambert, as yellow jersey Kim Le Court-Pienaar extends lead with bonus seconds
Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes after a 32km solo move.
The 23-year-old from Brest, the start town of stage 2, attacked on the Col du Chansert and was let go as she was no danger in the general classification, cresting the top a minute ahead of the peloton containing the GC favourites.
Squiban extended her lead on the climb to the bonus sprint in Valcivières and descended to the finish in Ambert, crossing the finish line 1:09 minutes ahead of second.
"Honestly, it’s incredible," said a teary-eyed Squiban post-stage, having surprised everyone, including herself, with the biggest win of her career.
"When they told me I had a minute and a half, I couldn’t believe it. I mainly wanted to get a head start before the climb to the bonus sprint. Then I was hoping to be part of a small group from the bonus sprint to the finish.
"It's really an amazing feeling. I didn't expect to do that.
"I know we had a strong team, we are only four now, but we are all really strong, and we knew that we were able to do something big today. Finally, we did it. A special day for us."
Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez) was the runner-up on the day, having attacked from the peloton on the descent, with yellow jersey Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) leading the sprint home for third, another four seconds back.
Le Court-Pienaar kept hold of the yellow jersey, extending her lead by eight seconds thanks to the bonus sprint in Valcivières and the four she gained in the bunch.
The Mauritian champion is now 26 seconds ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) and 30 seconds in front of defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), heading into three more mountain stages.
Results
