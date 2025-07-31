Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Maeva Squiban takes biggest victory of career with 32km solo attack

GC battle stalls behind French winner in Ambert, as yellow jersey Kim Le Court-Pienaar extends lead with bonus seconds

AMBERT, FRANCE - JULY 31: Maeva Squiban of France and UAE Team ADQ celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 6 /a 123.7km stage from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert #UCIWWT / on July 31, 2025 in Ambert, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) won stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes after a 32km solo move.

The 23-year-old from Brest, the start town of stage 2, attacked on the Col du Chansert and was let go as she was no danger in the general classification, cresting the top a minute ahead of the peloton containing the GC favourites.

