'The Leadville nobody knew' – Revised course eliminates final 'gut punch' of Powerline climb but Columbine and elevation keep you humble

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Lauren De Crescenzo appraises how Leadville Trail 100 MTB pre-race uncertainties concluded with incredibly fast speeds, less feed zone chaos and a course worthy of banned drop bars

Photo of Lauren De Crescenzo riding the Life Time Grand Prix Leadville 100 MTB 2026
Lauren De Crescenzo completed her fourth Leadville Trail 100 MTB with a third finish in the top 20 (Image credit: Life Time)

Six hours, 41 minutes and 39 seconds. That's how long it took me to finish the least predictable Leadville Trail 100 MTB in the race's 32-year history, on a course that, 10 days earlier, didn't officially exist.

Leadville has been the most predictable race on the calendar for the Life Time Grand Prix, which made its debut in 2022. The race starts at elevation, 10,152 feet above sea level in Leadville, Colorado, and collects more than 10,000 feet of climbing across an out-and-back 100-plus-mile route.

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.

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