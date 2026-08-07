Leadville Trail 100 MTB Overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date August 15, 2026 Start location Leadville, Colorado Finish location Leadville, Colorado Previous edition Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2025 Elite Women's Champion Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) 2025 Elite Men's Champion Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz)

Keegan Swenson wins fifth consecutive Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in Colorado in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Information

Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik returns for a 32nd edition in 2026, and a fifth appearance in the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series (LTGP). The 100-plus-mile mountain bike endurance contest, which begins and ends at high elevation in the Rocky Mountains at 10,152 feet (3,094 metres) above sea level, takes place on Saturday, August 15.

While wildfires in central Colorado threatened to cancel the race in late June, organisers were given a green light after the US Forest Service began to contain the burn area by mid July. The race will proceed for elite riders and amateurs, now at 102.1 miles (164.3km) in length and 9,916 feet (3,022) of elevation gain. This is only two miles shorter than previous years

The last five editions of the elite men's Leadville race have been dominated by one rider, Keegan Swenson (now Specialized Off-road), who set a course record in 2023 at 5:43:29. Last year he came within two minutes of that mark. Mountain bike specialist Kate Courtney (now FDJ United-SUEZ) shattered the women's record in 2025 with a time of 6:59:48.

This year Swenson will be the favourite to win again in a packed men's field with LTGP points on offer. In July, Courtney signed a contract with FDJ United-SUEZ to refocus on road racing so will not be at the start in Leadville. Melisa Rollins (Liv Cycling Collective), who finished second last year, returns as the women's favourite to reclaim her title from 2024.

Elite races will be broadcast by Life Time, live from start to finish. Last year was a first for this coverage, provided by Orange Seal. Cameras located on the ground, in all-terrain vehicles and in the air will provide coverage of the elite races, again this year available for no charge on the Life Time YouTube channel.

Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) rides with flat bars to the solo victory in record time at her debut at Leadville Trail 100 MTB in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

Life Time has implemented a new application process for the elite fields, to verify category eligibility for fair and safe competition. Of note is that the prize purse for this year's race was doubled from a year ago, now $60,000 on offer for elite men and women, split evenly among the top five in each category. Like Unbound Gravel 200, this increase in the one-day payouts does not require a top-five rider to be in the Life Time Grand Prix.

The LTGP offers a record-high $590,000 prize purse across six events and the invitation-only series, with the top 10 in the series sharing in $350,000 after Big Sugar Gravel in October. Two gravel races started off the 2026 series - Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 200, while Leadville Trail 100 MTB the first of the three mountain bike races, followed by Chequamegon MTB Fest and Little Sugar MTB.

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There are also new rules regarding equipment and feed zones for this year. Drop bars became popular on mountain bike setups after Swenson used them two years ago, and these have now been banned for safety reasons, requiring all elite and age-group riders to use traditional flat bars.

While there are seven aid stations throughout the course for age-group riders, elite riders have two separate, designated Feed Zones which can be accessed twice each - Pipeline at mile 16.2 outbound/ mile 74.2 inbound, and Lost Canyon at mile 42.5 outbound/ 58.7 inbound. At these locations, elite riders may receive nutrition, hydration and equipment from crew support, opt for limited neutral aid and access drop bags (no wheels or large equipment).

Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Route

Wildfires in central Colorado near Leadville impacted the race in the weeks leading up to final preparations in 2026. The Willow Fire in Lake County, where Leadville is located, caused a large area to be evacuated in early July, which included sections of the course. Modifications and permits were secured by Life Time over the next several weeks with a new route announced on August 6.

The modified route for 2026 now excludes the signature Powerline section for the first time. Also not featured will be Hagerman Pass Road and Sugarloaf Mountain, both that had elevation and technical sections in the opening and closing 23 miles of the out-and-back course.

The race is now just two miles shorter than previous years, at 102.1 miles (164.3km) in length. There is also a reduction in total climbing, now 9,916 feet (3,022) of elevation gain. This reduction in total climbing, by close to 4,000 feet, is due to a new path on the east side of Turquoise Lake.

There is still the Columbine climb at Twin Lakes at the mid-point of the race for the major feature of the route. The seven-mile ascent, and then ensuing descent, averages 8.6% of gnarly washed-out doubletrack with multiple sections in double digits, up to 15.5%.

Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Schedule