Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Leadville Trail 100 MTB Overview
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Date
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August 15, 2026
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Start location
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Leadville, Colorado
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Finish location
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Leadville, Colorado
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Previous edition
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2025 Elite Women's Champion
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Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing)
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2025 Elite Men's Champion
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Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz)
Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Information
Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik returns for a 32nd edition in 2026, and a fifth appearance in the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series (LTGP). The 100-plus-mile mountain bike endurance contest, which begins and ends at high elevation in the Rocky Mountains at 10,152 feet (3,094 metres) above sea level, takes place on Saturday, August 15.
While wildfires in central Colorado threatened to cancel the race in late June, organisers were given a green light after the US Forest Service began to contain the burn area by mid July. The race will proceed for elite riders and amateurs, now at 102.1 miles (164.3km) in length and 9,916 feet (3,022) of elevation gain. This is only two miles shorter than previous years
The last five editions of the elite men's Leadville race have been dominated by one rider, Keegan Swenson (now Specialized Off-road), who set a course record in 2023 at 5:43:29. Last year he came within two minutes of that mark. Mountain bike specialist Kate Courtney (now FDJ United-SUEZ) shattered the women's record in 2025 with a time of 6:59:48.
This year Swenson will be the favourite to win again in a packed men's field with LTGP points on offer. In July, Courtney signed a contract with FDJ United-SUEZ to refocus on road racing so will not be at the start in Leadville. Melisa Rollins (Liv Cycling Collective), who finished second last year, returns as the women's favourite to reclaim her title from 2024.
Elite races will be broadcast by Life Time, live from start to finish. Last year was a first for this coverage, provided by Orange Seal. Cameras located on the ground, in all-terrain vehicles and in the air will provide coverage of the elite races, again this year available for no charge on the Life Time YouTube channel.
Updated regulations for 2026
Life Time has implemented a new application process for the elite fields, to verify category eligibility for fair and safe competition. Of note is that the prize purse for this year's race was doubled from a year ago, now $60,000 on offer for elite men and women, split evenly among the top five in each category. Like Unbound Gravel 200, this increase in the one-day payouts does not require a top-five rider to be in the Life Time Grand Prix.
The LTGP offers a record-high $590,000 prize purse across six events and the invitation-only series, with the top 10 in the series sharing in $350,000 after Big Sugar Gravel in October. Two gravel races started off the 2026 series - Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 200, while Leadville Trail 100 MTB the first of the three mountain bike races, followed by Chequamegon MTB Fest and Little Sugar MTB.
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There are also new rules regarding equipment and feed zones for this year. Drop bars became popular on mountain bike setups after Swenson used them two years ago, and these have now been banned for safety reasons, requiring all elite and age-group riders to use traditional flat bars.
While there are seven aid stations throughout the course for age-group riders, elite riders have two separate, designated Feed Zones which can be accessed twice each - Pipeline at mile 16.2 outbound/ mile 74.2 inbound, and Lost Canyon at mile 42.5 outbound/ 58.7 inbound. At these locations, elite riders may receive nutrition, hydration and equipment from crew support, opt for limited neutral aid and access drop bags (no wheels or large equipment).
Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Route
Wildfires in central Colorado near Leadville impacted the race in the weeks leading up to final preparations in 2026. The Willow Fire in Lake County, where Leadville is located, caused a large area to be evacuated in early July, which included sections of the course. Modifications and permits were secured by Life Time over the next several weeks with a new route announced on August 6.
The modified route for 2026 now excludes the signature Powerline section for the first time. Also not featured will be Hagerman Pass Road and Sugarloaf Mountain, both that had elevation and technical sections in the opening and closing 23 miles of the out-and-back course.
The race is now just two miles shorter than previous years, at 102.1 miles (164.3km) in length. There is also a reduction in total climbing, now 9,916 feet (3,022) of elevation gain. This reduction in total climbing, by close to 4,000 feet, is due to a new path on the east side of Turquoise Lake.
There is still the Columbine climb at Twin Lakes at the mid-point of the race for the major feature of the route. The seven-mile ascent, and then ensuing descent, averages 8.6% of gnarly washed-out doubletrack with multiple sections in double digits, up to 15.5%.
Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2026 Schedule
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Division
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Race start
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Race finish (expected)
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Elite Men
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6:00 a.m. MDT
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11:50 a.m. MDT
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Elite Women
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6:10 a.m. MDT
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1:00 p.m. MDT
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Eight amateur corrals
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6:30 a.m. MDT
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various
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.
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