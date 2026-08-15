'Part of me of still being in cycling is trying to become the best version of myself' – Human Powered Health pick up a former world champion

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US team welcome 'proven winner at the highest level' Amalie Dideriksen

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Ruby Roseman-Gannon of Australia and Liv AlUla Jayco and Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark and Team Cofidis Women compete in the breakaway during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 7 a 146.8km stage from La Voulte-sur-Rhone to Mont Ventoux 1901m / #UCIWWT / on August 07, 2026 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the signing of Marta Lach announced earlier this week, the Human Powered Health team have further strengthened their roster for 2027 with the signing of former world champion Amalie Dideriksen.

Dideriksen won the elite road race rainbow jersey in Qatar in 2016, having won back-to-back world titles at junior level before that.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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