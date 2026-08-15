'Part of me of still being in cycling is trying to become the best version of myself' – Human Powered Health pick up a former world champion

After the signing of Marta Lach announced earlier this week, the Human Powered Health team have further strengthened their roster for 2027 with the signing of former world champion Amalie Dideriksen.

Dideriksen won the elite road race rainbow jersey in Qatar in 2016, having won back-to-back world titles at junior level before that.

The 30-year-old hasn't enjoyed the greatest success in recent times, but has declared her 'racing instinct' to be back, and has voiced her desire to 'become the best version of myself'.

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Dideriksen has spent the past two seasons at Cofidis, prior to which she had two seasons apiece at Uno-X and Trek-Segafredo, following the six years at Boels-Dolmans (now SD Worx-Protime) that started her career.

"She is a rider with an incredible amount of experience, a proven winner at the highest level, and someone who has shown throughout her career that she can perform in many different types of races,” said Ro De Jonckere, General Manager of the Human Powered Health team.

"Amalie brings strength, versatility and race intelligence, but also the kind of experience that can make a real difference within a growing team."

The move to the US-registered Human Powered Health team marks a return to the Women's WorldTour, Cofidis belonging to the second-tier of women's cycling teams.

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"It just looks like a really good team to work with," Dideriksen said. "They feel like they do a lot for the athletes and race in a great way. I really liked how I worked with Magnus Bäckstedt on Cofidis, then he moved on to Human Powered Health, so that makes it even more interesting for me. I’m looking forward to joining."

Dideriksen's has never quite scaled the heights indicated by the flurry of rainbow jerseys so early in her career, and the top-level success has dried up in recent seasons, with six wins in the past eight years, four of those coming at her Danish national championships.

However, after an eye-catch season in which she won the Région Pays de la Loire and collected her sixth Danish road race title, Dideriksen feels like she's on the up.

"I think I’ve found a bit back the last few years, like this racing instinct," she said. “When you as a team can really play in the finals for a good result. You can plan a lot before, but in the end you need this winning instinct or this motivation to really fight.

"I like when you enter the final part of the race where time goes slow and really fast at the same time, to make those decisions on the road."

Much has changed in the decade since Dideriksen won Worlds, with the women's side of cycling developing rapidly and becoming a far more professional environment.

"It gets more and more important now in the cycling world, with all these helping tools, which I find quite interesting," Dideriksen said in relation to Human Powered Health’s Performance Labs sports science facilities.

"I feel like now it’s also a part of me of still being in cycling is trying to become the best version of myself. Accessing basically more data and more knowledge about what I can do, I find really interesting."