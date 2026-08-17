Paul Seixas draws a line under intense transfer speculation with confirmation of team for 2027

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Fourth-placed Tour de France finisher to continue with current team for third season

2026 La Flèche Wallonne: Paul Seixas wins
2026 La Flèche Wallonne: Paul Seixas wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas has put an end to months of speculation that he could be ending his current contract early and switching teams in 2027, with the new French superstar saying he will be remaining with his current squad, Decathlon CMA CGM next season.

The 19-year-old's spectacular season, including a fourth place in his debut Tour de France where he was the youngest rider to take part since 1937, had reportedly sparked interest from multiple teams. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike, Netcompany-Ineos and Pinarello-Q36.5 - this latter according to Daniel Benson's Substack - were all named in reports as potential suitors for Seixas, under contract until the end of 2027 and who had never expressed any interest in leaving.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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