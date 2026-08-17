Paul Seixas has put an end to months of speculation that he could be ending his current contract early and switching teams in 2027, with the new French superstar saying he will be remaining with his current squad, Decathlon CMA CGM next season.

The 19-year-old's spectacular season, including a fourth place in his debut Tour de France where he was the youngest rider to take part since 1937, had reportedly sparked interest from multiple teams. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike, Netcompany-Ineos and Pinarello-Q36.5 - this latter according to Daniel Benson's Substack - were all named in reports as potential suitors for Seixas, under contract until the end of 2027 and who had never expressed any interest in leaving.

That didn't stop the speculation, but Seixas' comments to Wielerflits over the weekend are likely categorical enough to end it for now.

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“Next year I will 'simply' ride for Decathlon CMA CGM,” Seixas told the Dutch cycling website. “For me, that is a certainty, because I still have a contract until the end of 2027.”

Decathlon CMA CGM are set to see some major changes in their GC support lineup in 2027, with Felix Gall, second in the Giro d'Italia, due to leave, whilst Pavel Sivakov and Ben O'Connor have both been linked to the squad. However, given the rapidity of his rise through the ranks and his young age, their top French name, Seixas, is widely seen as the fundamental component in their stage racing line-up.

Seixas himself told Wielerflits that he had needed to spend some time recovering from the Tour, but will now be looking towards his upcoming participation in the World Championships, where he finished 13th in the elite men's road race last year.

“After the Tour, I was completely 'dead'. But I already feel good again," he said.

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"I took some time to focus on family and friends, which is very important to me. Now I am gradually thinking about the World Championships, where I secretly hope to see some progress compared to the Tour de France."

Seixas will once again likely be facing off against double defending champion Tadej Pogačar in the World Championships, having already crossed swords with the Slovenian at the Tour de France, Strade Bianche and Liège-Bastogne-Liège this season. Whilst Pogačar is now going to race the Vuelta a España prior to the World Championships, Seixas is due to take part in the Canadian WorldTour races

"He was from another planet,” Seixas recognised about his latest battle against Pogačar in the Tour.

"On the other hand: a few years ago I was still watching him on television, the fact that I could now be one of his opponents is something that gives me a lot of motivation.



"I am working hard to keep getting better and to one day really compete against him.”