Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney reigns as queen of Mont Ventoux, but the Tour de France Femmes crown is still up for grabs – Analysis

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Tour set for thrilling finale in Nice with three contenders still in the frame for yellow after taming the Giant of Provence

Canyon-SRAM&#039;s Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma rides in the ascent of the Mont Ventoux at the end of the 7th (out of 9) stage of the fifth edition of the Women&#039;s Tour de France cycling race, 146.8 km from Voulte-sur-Rhone to The Mont Ventoux, at The Mont Ventoux, southeastern France on August 7, 2026. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On its Tour de France Femmes debut, Mont Ventoux more than lived up to its brutal reputation, even if the Giant of Provence didn't deliver a knockout blow in the fight for the yellow jersey.

In four previous editions of the race, the showpiece mountain has decided the fate of the maillot jaune, but this week all is still to play for as the Tour heads towards a thrilling finale in Nice.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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