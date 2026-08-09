Cycling is a tactical game that takes superhuman power – Brodie Chapman's Tour de France Femmes column

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Riding the waves of envy, anticipation and teamwork speculation from the couch instead of the peloton

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly), Paula Blasi and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L&#039;IMAD) on the chase on stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes to the top of Mont Ventoux
Writing exclusively for Cyclingnews, Brodie Chapman will be sharing her thoughts on the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian pro Brodie Chapman rides for UAE Team L'IMAD and had built up to race the Tour de France Femmes for a second time. Unfortunately it was an edition that ended early for her, with a DNS on stage 2 as illness intervened. It hadn't been the easiest of runs to make it there in the first place either, as she went down hard in the Tour of Flanders in April, fracturing her pelvis and facing a tough recovery to get back for the Tour, which Chapman detailed in her pre-race column.

In her second of three columns, Chapman joins us while recuperating, rather than racing, to cast light on the pivotal stages. She takes us inside some of the plans and mindsets behind the unfolding action and also delivers some home truths about the simmering speculation on the dynamics within her own team.

Brodie Chapman
Brodie Chapman
Professional road cyclist for UAE Team L'IMAD

Brodie Chapman is an Australian professional road cyclist, currently riding for Women's World Tour team, UAE Team L'IMAD. Chapman is an experienced and well-respected figure in the women's peloton, and former Australian national road and time trial champion.

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