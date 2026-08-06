Leadville Trail 100 MTB loses iconic Powerline climb due to wildfire but 2026 route 'closely follows the traditional course'

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Third stop in Life Time Grand Prix still packs a punch with 102.1 miles and close to 10,000 feet of climbing for August 15 off-road racing

Cecile Lejeune and other elite women among Life Time Grand Prix compete at 2025 Leadville Trail 100 MTB
Cecile Lejeune and other elite women among Life Time Grand Prix compete at Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

An updated course for this year's Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetic was revealed today by event owners and organisers Life Time, with most of the route intact and coming in at 102.1 miles, just two miles shorter than previous editions.

The show will go on as the third stop in the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series, elite riders beginning at 6:00 a.m. MDT on Saturday, August 15.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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