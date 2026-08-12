Overcoming RED-S, inspirational Mexican debut, and a 21-year-old in the top 10 – North American roundup from the Tour de France Femmes

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We hear from North America's representatives at the Tour, including World and Olympic champions Magdeleine Vallieres Mill and Kristen Faulkner

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill, Kristen Faulkner, Isabella Holmgren were among the North American contingent at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Magdeleine Vallieres, Kristen Faulkner, Isabella Holmgren were among the North American contingents at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a collective, North America took 13 riders to this year's Tour de France Femmes, including six from Canada, five from the US and one each from Mexico and Cuba.

They were spread across nine teams in the peloton, with debutants and veterans among the crowd, along with a world champion and a GC contender.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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