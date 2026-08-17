'I'm certainly not done with this season yet' – Demi Vollering sends warning to her rivals ahead of the World Championships

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The Tour de France Femmes winner heads to Canada with form and ambition

Demi Vollering(FDJ United - SUEZ) wns stage 9 and the general classification at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
After winning the Tour de France Femmes, Demi Vollering has her heart set on winning the World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite becoming the first woman to win two Tours de France since the race returned in 2022, Demi Vollering is still motivated, with her eye set on winning the rainbow jersey at next month’s World Championships in Canada.

Despite coming close, with a series of top 10 finishes and a second place in recent years, Vollering has never won Worlds, the lack of the jersey a glaring omission in the 29-year-old’s glittering palmarès.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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