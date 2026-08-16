Mt. Washington Hillclimb record obliterated as Peter Stetina sets PB but has to settle for second in 'farewell tour'

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Gravel racer John Keller sets a new all-time record on 'the toughest hillclimb in the US'

Peter Stetina at the start of stage 6 of 2025 Nedbank Gravel Burn, which would be neutralised because of strong winds
Pete Stetina racing gravel in 2025 (Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Gravel Burn)

Though Pete Stetina bested his own time by 48 seconds set last year on the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, he had to settle for second place again, with a time of 50:48. The pro road and gravel cycling rider had previously announced that he would retire after the 2026 season, calling his participation in a select few events a "farewell tour".

In 2025, Stetina went all in to try and set a new record on the climb, which his father, Dale Stetina, held for 17 years, but he was denied by his friend Ian Boswell, who took the win and the record.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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