Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Keegan Swenson outsprints Matt Wilson to win record-tying sixth elite men's race

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John Gaston misses podium in chaser's sprint with Bradyn Lange going third overall

Keegan Swenson competed in the World Champion&#039;s jersey last year at Little Sugar MTB
Keegan Swenson competed in the World Champion's jersey last year at Little Sugar MTB (Image credit: Life Time)
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Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) won a hard-fought sixth consecutive title at Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik, having to come around New Zealand's Matt Wilson (Scott Sports USA-Shimano) in a two-rider sprint. The pair, who moved away from a four-rider breakaway in the final three miles of the 102-mile race, finished in 5:20:26 on a revised course.

The sprint for third went to Bradyn Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing) ahead of John Gaston (STRAFE-Specialized), the US Gravel National Champion finishing 24 seconds back for the final podium spot.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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