'He created what you might call a philosophy' – Giancarlo Ferretti, the 'Iron Sergeant' with a human touch – Obituary

One of cycling's most legendary sports directors, Giancarlo Ferretti died last week aged 85. He was well known for his strict approach to racing, his very direct way of talking and his long-standing insistence that his charges focus on targets they could actually achieve rather than risk missing out too often.

But that realism and insistence on team discipline didn't just earn Ferretti, born near Rome in 1941, the nickname of Ferròn, the Iron Sergeant; by most accounts, those characteristics were just part of a whole wealth of resources and personal talents that helped Ferretti's riders find their way to spectacular levels of success.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, from his position hunched behind the steering wheel of team cars for squads as famous as Bianchi, Ariostea, MG Maglificio and Fassa Bortolo, over three decades Ferretti oversaw his riders amass around 900 wins in total, from Grand Tours like the Giro d'Italia in 1976 – one of Ferretti's personal favourites – to multiple Monuments and week-long stage races.

Ferretti had a seemingly unlimited knack of getting the best out of his star racers, and he had plenty in his charge at one point or another, from Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner Felice Gimondi to time trialling great Fabian Cancellara, and from Classics champion Michele Bartoli to sprinting star Alessandro Petacchi.

Such an elevated stable of top names, together with his ability to push the riders to get the best out of themselves, and his deep understanding of the demands pro cycling made on racers, all combined to make Ferròn one of the leading managerial figures in the peloton for decades.

"He was without a doubt the director who had the most influence on me and who inspired me the most," one of his standout racers, Juan Antonio Flecha, tells Cyclingnews. Flecha was a Tour de France stage winner and multiple Paris-Roubaix podium finisher who raced for Ferretti in 2004 and 2005 at Fassa Bortolo.

"It helped that he had a colossal amount of experience, for one thing. I remember him telling us about being in the Bianchi team car in the 1975 Tour de France when [Eddy] Merckx had that bad crash and [Bernard] Thévenet won overall.

"But apart from being around so much and for so long, he also was very wise, and he always had his feet on the ground, too."

Flecha in an attack ordered by Ferretti in 'that' Gent-Wevelgem - more on that shortly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Retired since the winter of 2013 and now a cycling TV analyst and brand ambassador for Rapha, Flecha gives one example of that down-to-earth approach when he says: "I always used to be a very enthusiastic type of rider, but Ferretti would tell me, 'that's great, but remember you've got to think about what kind of a rider you want to be when all that enthusiasm has gone as well'.

"And I remember one edition of Paris-Nice, too, I'd got away with [Jan] Kirsipuu and my teammate Fabian Cancellara, Cancellara won the stage, and I was thinking I could do something in the overall. But Ferretti said, politely enough: 'Flecha, I don't want to disappoint you but we've got to go up Mont Faron tomorrow and you're not going to make it, you're not a GC guy.' And he was right."

What was striking, too, was the way Ferretti would not let his own driving ambition to win become too daunting for his riders. Rather, he opted at times to show them what opportunities for greatness were available, Flecha says, and try to inspire them to take them.

"When it came to Paris-Roubaix, he'd tell us that it was hard enough for him to handle in the team car to know that there was no way he should be telling us what to do in the race itself," Flecha, a podium finisher at Roubaix in 2005, 2007 and 2010, recalls.

"It was like he was telling us that whatever we did that day in a race as important as Roubaix, it was going to be something really significant. Which was brilliant, because it made you feel like what you did in Roubaix really mattered, and it made you want to live up to that."

A master strategist

Yet when Ferretti did get involved in race strategy, Flecha recalled, he'd produce tactics that invariably proved to be the right ones, and which often were anything but traditional. The Het Volk winner cites one Giro di Lazio, where there were several Fassa riders ahead in a small group and Ferretti told them to attack each other and counter-attack, "purely to confuse the opposition. It seemed like a crazy tactic but we won."

Or there were more complex situations where in the 2005 Gent-Wevelgem, Flecha bridged across to Nico Mattan in the closing kilometres but then Ferretti then told him "to take one turn and then attack him straightaway" over the radio.

"I couldn't believe what he was saying, because I was having a really hard time just getting off the front. If he hadn't told me to attack, I'd have stayed with Mattan right the way through to the end.

"Instead, I did exactly what he said, attacked, and found myself off the front and in a position to win. Ferretti had that kind of vision and racecraft. He knew what I had to do."

Ferretti (right) with Fassa Bortolo sprinter Alessandro Petacchi and the UCI president Hein Verbruggen (left) (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Ferretti's tactics brought his riders to the place where they could win, time and again and no matter the era, one old-worldly element he also had, Flecha recounts, was his insistence on doing things by the book.

After Flecha agreed to join Fassa Bortolo from Banesto, Ferretti told Flecha he'd have to get permission from Banesto's then director, Jose Miguel Echavarri, to sign with him first.

And to go back to that edition of Gent-Wevelgem again, when Flecha was finally beaten by Mattan after the Belgian allegedly used race vehicles to draft back up to the Spaniard and then outsprinted him, an outraged Ferretti wrote letters of protest about Mattan's 'tactics' to the highest levels of the UCI.

They had no effect, but Ferretti's riders greatly appreciated the depth of loyalty that showed he had for them, all the same.

Humility and humanity

Yet at the centre of it all, there was a great deal of humility in Ferretti – part of it born from knowing how hard it could be to succeed as a pro, and how fragile that success could be.

A moderately promising amateur, Ferretti's biggest breakthrough triumph was set to be an overall victory in the Tour de l'Avenir. But just when he was leading, he had a bad fall on the descent of the Col d'Izoard, and an untimely puncture that left him out for the count. Then during his eight years as a pro alongside Gimondi – with whom he was great friends as well as teammates – Ferretti was witness to plenty of wins by his teammates, but he never took a single triumph. himself

"It was all about the team," he told Gazzetta. The importance of that collective spirit was something he would apply to his own squads when directing, starting with Bianchi in 1971, all the way through to the end of his career.

"He would tell me," Flecha recalls, "that if ever I was a sports director to make sure that if I signed riders that they weren't just winners; that they also knew how to help others. And that came directly from him not being a great rider, as he was the first to recognise. He used that humble start for his team's benefit., both as a racer and as a director."

1995 Tour de France: Giancarlo Ferretti with an injured rider, Fabio Baldato - now a DS at UAE Team Emirates-XRG - during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Ferretti's reputation for iron discipline was the stuff of urban legend in cycling for the general public, behind closed doors his ability to see the humans beyond the results sheets was considerable, former riders say. That natural empathy manifested in a racing incident when Ferretti was a pro, involving himself and Tom Simpson in the 1967 Tour, shortly before the doomed Briton died on the Mont Ventoux, and which Ferretti said would haunt him for the rest of his life.

Riding through blazing heat and with all the riders desperately thirsty, Ferretti grabbed a flask offered by a roadside spectator, but then was on the point of throwing it away because the liquid inside smelled alcoholic. However, before he could do so, Simpson took it off him and drank it down, only to collapse three kilometres from the summit and die. An autopsy later attributed the Briton's death to a fatal combination of amphetamines, heat exhaustion and alcohol. Ferretti often wondered, he once told Gazzetta, what would have happened if the rules of the time forbidding team cars from giving water to their riders had not been in place – and if Simpson, suffering from terrible thirst like the rest of the peloton, would not have downed the alcohol he'd taken from Ferretti.

Although Ferretti had raced or directed alongside many top names, "he wasn't a name dropper," Flecha recalls. "He once saw me reading a magazine article about Roger De Vlaeminck and jokingly told me faceva schifo [he sucked], before telling me about how De Vlaeminck was simply unstoppable as a rider, one of the fastest he'd ever seen."

Or as Gazzetta reported, from time to time Ferretti and Merckx, when still a pro, would open a bottle of whisky after a race and Merckx "would ask me everything imaginable about [arch-rival] Gimondi and I'd ask him everything imaginable about Merckx. In fact, neither of us would say a single true word the entire evening."

"He had a good sense of humour, too," Flecha adds. "I remember one rider laughing in an after-dinner discussion too, because there was some piece of historical data that he'd got right and Ferretti had made a mistake. And Ferretti said to him, jokingly, 'OK, you're laughing now but I'll be having the last laugh, at the end of the year' – when the rider's contract would be up."

A lowkey exit from cycling

As chance would have it, though, the end of Ferretti's own career as a sports director came about not because cycling was becoming more modern and he could not adapt, but by pure bad luck. In 2006, just as the WorldTour was starting, Ferretti's announcement of a new major sponsor for his squad fell flat on its face when it emerged he had been duped by a conman claiming to represent Sony Ericsson. The result was his new team folded before it began, and Ferretti's career was suddenly over.

"I remember I was with Alex Carera, my agent, when Ferròn rang up and told him the deal was off, that it had been a con, and he had riders like Stuart O'Grady ready to sign," Flecha – by then off to Rabobank, with Ferretti's blessing – recalls.

"Ferretti said, 'Alex, help me, please'. He was absolutely destroyed by the situation that had come up, he felt so responsible, above all for the riders."

Ferretti alongside the late Frank Vandenbroucke in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ending his career in such a lowkey way was never going to be the way that Ferretti wanted to bow out, but after so many years when it felt like professional cycling was inconceivable without Ferretti's balding, avuncular figure behind one team car driving wheel or another, that was how it happened.

Ferretti remained involved in the sport through Giro d'Italia organisers RCS for a few further years and other minor sponsors, but 2005 was his last full year. Not that in one sense it mattered, given his real contribution to cycling was already there and too well-established to disappear overnight.

"He created what you might call a school of thought or philosophy, not just amongst riders, but staff, trainers and directors," Flecha says. "I still consider myself to be a 'Ferretti rider'. No other director could have done that.

"He'd even reject certain sponsors if they didn't contribute to what he felt was the right kind of image for the team in terms of their equipment and so on, even if it meant more money. Because the unity of the team and its identity were, to him, what really mattered.

"He created that kind of legacy. And that's still there. In that sense he's still part of the sport."

Giancarlo Ferretti - bike rider and sports director: born 9 August 1941; died 9 August 2026