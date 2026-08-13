'He created what you might call a philosophy' – Giancarlo Ferretti, the 'Iron Sergeant' with a human touch – Obituary

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A guiding force for multiple generations of top riders, from Felice Gimondi to Fabian Cancellara, 'Ferròn' died last week at 85

Giancarlo Ferretti during his time as lead sports director at Fassa Bortolo
Giancarlo Ferretti during his time as lead sports director at Fassa Bortolo (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of cycling's most legendary sports directors, Giancarlo Ferretti died last week aged 85. He was well known for his strict approach to racing, his very direct way of talking and his long-standing insistence that his charges focus on targets they could actually achieve rather than risk missing out too often.

But that realism and insistence on team discipline didn't just earn Ferretti, born near Rome in 1941, the nickname of Ferròn, the Iron Sergeant; by most accounts, those characteristics were just part of a whole wealth of resources and personal talents that helped Ferretti's riders find their way to spectacular levels of success.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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